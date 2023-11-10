IN PHOTOS: Dylan Larkin and wife Kenzy announce new family member joining next year

Dylan Larkin, the Detroit Red Wings captain, and his wife Kenzy have some exciting news to share with their fans and followers. The couple recently took to Instagram to announce an addition to their family, a baby girl expected to arrive in April.

The news was delivered with a heartfelt post, accompanied by lovely pictures of the couple. The Larkins' announcement has undoubtedly brought immense joy to their well-wishers and admirers.

Dylan Larkin has been a prominent figure in the world of professional ice hockey, leading the Detroit Red Wings both on and off the ice. Now, it seems he's about to embrace a new role as a loving father. The announcement of their impending parenthood underscores the couple's shared happiness and journey into this exciting new chapter of their lives.

As the world awaits the arrival of the newest Larkin, fans, friends and family will undoubtedly offer their warmest congratulations and best wishes to Dylan and Kenzy as they prepare for the arrival of their baby girl.

Dylan Larkin's family and love story

Dylan Larkin with his father (Image via Instagram)

Dylan Larkin has a family that plays an integral role in his life and career. Born and raised in Waterford, Michigan, Dylan had the wavering support of his parents, Kevin Larkin and Sidney Denise Larkin, as he started his professional hockey journey.

Kevin, Dylan's father, is a notable figure in his life. He was an active participant in youth hockey programs within the community. This early exposure to the sport instilled a passion for hockey in Dylan from a very young age.

Kevin's dedication and involvement likely contributed significantly to his son's early development as a hockey player. Both parents have been a constant presence at Dylan's games.

On Aug. 6, Dylan embarked on a new chapter in his life when he married Kenzy Wolfe, a native of Michigan. This union garnered significant attention due to Dylan's prominence in the NHL and Kenzy's newfound visibility as his partner.

Their relationship represents a strong partnership, with Kenzy providing love and support as Dylan continues to lead the Detroit Red Wings and make his mark in the NHL.