Edmonton Oilers duo Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl were spotted hanging out in a golf cart at the renowned Zach Hyman Celebrity Classic. The 31-year-old Oilers left winger Hyman is the athlete ambassador for children’s charities like Right To Play and First Book Canada.

The event was hosted at Eagles Nest Golf Club, Maple on July 31, 2023. It's main purpose is to raise donations to support popular charities like SickKids Foundation and UJA Federation.

It was Hyman’s 4th annual event. Oilers captain and the star center, Draisaitl, was seen all dressed up in black and blue tees with matching lowers. Zach Hyman was seen giving company to the famous duo on the golf course, all set with the gears to utilize the event. It started at 8:30 am and continued till 6:00 pm.

Zach Hyman Celebrity Classic made sure to make the day worth it for the Edmonton Oilers' top-notch players with proper arrangements like complimentary breakfast and food. They also arranged for beverage carts, cocktails, live performances, silent auctions, and much more.

Connor McDavid spoke about the influence of younger players added to the team, like Dylan Holloway. He talked about the developments of Vegas Golden Knights hockey stars like Nicolas Hague and Zach Whitecloud, who bloomed with time. McDavid also joked about Hyman being the worst golfer from the NHL despite being the organizer of the charitable program himself. Connor McDavid said:

"Well, I think that the next step for every organization is, is development from within. I think you look at Vegas, you know, they develop guys like, hey, Hague and Whitecloud. And you know Howden, and I guess I don't know if he was drafted or not. But you know, the young guys."

He added:

"You know, they develop, and obviously, even the top guys keep pushing to get better. I know that, obviously, I want to be better; Leo's pushing to get better. Everybody's trying to be better. And that's where the biggest jumps come from. Comes from within."

How successful was Edmonton Oilers left-winger’s event last time?

The Edmonton Oilers GTA group took part in the Celebrity Golf Classic at the exclusive Oakdale Golf & Country Club. The big guys joined the event to demonstrate their unwavering support for teammate Zach Hyman.

Team captain Connor McDavid, adept defenders Darnell Nurse and Evan Bouchard, gifted forwards Ryan McLeod, Warren Foegele, and Devin Shore were present. Recently acquired goaltender Jack Campbell, was also present for the golf trip. They came together to take part in important initiatives that support and aid those in need, in addition to spending the day playing golf.

Hyman’s former teammates from the Toronto Maple Leafs, including well-known players like Mitch Marner and Jake Muzzin, had joined the campaign. Outside of the players' circle, esteemed Sportsnet hockey analysts Elliotte Friedman, David Amber, and Kevin Bieksa participated in the Celebrity Golf Classic.

Belonging to Jewish background, Hyman believes in paying back everything, and hence, the Oilers star arranges for Zack Hyman Celebrity Classic for charitable causes. He said:

"Growing up in the Jewish community, you learn about giving back. That's something very important to me. Being in Toronto and having roots here, you always want to be able to give back."