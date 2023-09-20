IN PHOTOS: Elias Pettersson and Nils Hoglander meet up with tennis legends Roger Federer and John McEnroe

Vancouver Canucks players Elias Pettersson and Nils Hoglander got to meet tennis legends, Roger Federer and John McEnroe.

Vancouver is set to host the Laver Cup, which is a tennis tournament between Team Europe and Team World. It's been held annually since 2017 and Vancouver is the host city for this year's tournament.

With that, many of the biggest tennis players are in Vancouver and some Canucks players took it as an opportunity to meet some of the game's best.

Elias Pettersson and Nils Hoglander were able to meet Federer, who is arguably the best tennis player ever. As well, the two players also got the chance to meet other top tennis players like Ben Shelton, who will be representing Team World.

Elias Pettersson entering the final year of his deal

Vancouver Canucks fans are no doubt happy to see Elias Pettersson in Vancouver, as the Swede is in the final year of his deal.

The contract negotiations with the star player have not progressed as many had hoped, however, the Swede told The Athletic that he wants to remain in Vancouver.

“I’ve wanted to just focus on the season and focus on this summer, to have a good summer of training. So the contract talks, I’ve been wanting to put a hold on for now.

“I got one more year left over there and I don’t want to rush into anything, because I still don’t know myself if it’s going to be a short- or long-term (contract). It’s going to be probably my biggest contract so far, so I don’t want to stress anything.”

If the Canucks are going to make the playoffs this season, Pettersson will play a big role in that happening.

Pettersson is coming off a career year as he played all 82 games and recorded 102 points. It was the first time the Canucks star had over 100 points in an NHL season.

Vancouver is currently not favored to make the playoffs. The Canucks have not made the playoffs since 2020, when they lost in the Western Conference semi-finals.

Vancouver will open its season with a home-and-home against the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 11 and 14.