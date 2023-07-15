IN PHOTOS: Erik Karlsson receives Victoriapriset joining Swedish NHL legends Henrik Lundqvist, Sedin brothers as recipients

San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson has added another prestigious accolade to his illustrious career by winning the Victoria Prize as Sweden's top athlete of the year. This honor makes Karlsson the first hockey player to receive the award since Henrik Lundqvist, the legendary New York Rangers goaltender and Hall of Famer, claimed it in 2016.

At 33 years old, Karlsson's exceptional performance on the ice earned him the Norris Trophy last season as the NHL's best defenseman. Throughout the year, he showcased his remarkable skills, scoring 25 goals and amassing an impressive 101 points with the Sharks. His outstanding performance also earned him a nomination for the Ted Lindsay Award, which recognizes the most outstanding player as selected by members of the NHLPA.

Despite his remarkable achievements, Karlsson has expressed a desire to be traded from the San Jose Sharks in order to join a team with a realistic chance of contending for the Stanley Cup.

The Sharks have been working closely with Karlsson to identify potential trade partners, although his hefty $11.5 million cap hit for the next four seasons has somewhat limited his options. Additionally, the Sharks have made it clear that they will not retain a significant portion of his salary in any potential deal.

Sharks General Manager Mike Grier shed some light on the team's perspective, stating that the primary reason for their reluctance to retain a large portion of Karlsson's salary is the substantial financial commitment it represents.

A look at Erik Karlsson's Hockey Journey

Erik Karlsson's journey in professional hockey began when he was selected 15th overall by the Ottawa Senators in the 2008 draft. Throughout his career, which has seen him split time between the Senators and Sharks.

With three Norris Trophy wins (2012, 2015, 2023), Erik Karlsson has solidified his status as one of the league's premier defensemen. He has also received the honor of being named an NHL first-team all-star on five occasions (2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2023).

On the international stage, Erik Karlsson has proudly represented Sweden. Notably, he showcased his skills at the 2014 Olympic Winter Games in Russia, contributing four goals and eight points in six games as Sweden clinched a silver medal. He has also represented his country at the IIHF World Championship on two occasions, winning a bronze medal in 2010 and helping Sweden reach the semifinals at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

