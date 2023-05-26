IN PHOTOS: Evander Kane and girlfriend Mara Teigen celebrate first birthday of son, Iverson

Mara Teigen, the wife of professional hockey player Evander Kane, took to Instagram to celebrate their son Iverson's first birthday. Sharing a series of stories, Mara gave her followers a glimpse into the joyous occasion.

The first story captured a tender moment between father and son as Evander proudly held Iverson on his shoulder, posing for the camera. It was a touching image that encapsulated the bond between Evander Kane and his young child.

In the next story, Mara herself joined in the celebration, posing with Iverson and sending her heartfelt wishes on his special day. The joy on Mara's face was evident as she expressed her love for her son, marking this significant milestone in his life.

To make the occasion even more memorable, Mara shared a cute video featuring the entire family, including Evander Kane's daughter from his previous marriage. This gesture highlighted the harmonious blend of their families, emphasizing the love and togetherness that they have created.

Mara and Evander were seen in the following story celebrating Iverson's first birthday together. The couple radiated happiness as they came together to cut the birthday cake, showcasing the love for their son.

Evander Kane's girlfriend, Mara Teigen, and their relationship history

Evander Kane is a highly acclaimed ice hockey player who has made a name for himself with his remarkable achievements. Known for his exceptional skills and contributions on the ice, Kane has played for multiple teams and earned numerous trophies and accolades, cementing his status as one of the sport's top athletes.

In addition to his athletic accomplishments, Kane has also garnered media attention for his personal life, particularly his romantic relationships. His relationship with Mara Teigen, a well-known model, has captured the interest of many fans and followers. The couple has been together for a significant period of time and recently shared the exciting news of their second child, a baby boy, through Kane's heartfelt announcement on Twitter.

Apart from their upcoming addition, Kane is already a father to two children, Iverson Frank Kane and Kensington Ava Kane. His daughter Kensington was born in 2018 from his previous marriage to Anna Kane.

Kane and Teigen have been quite open about their relationship on various social media platforms, often sharing endearing pictures that reflect their love and dedication to one another. The couple's genuine happiness and deep love for each other are evident, and their fans eagerly await the expansion of their family.

