IN PHOTOS: Evgeni Malkin attended UEFA Champions League Final in Istanbul with family

Evgeni Malkin is a renowned Russian hockey player for the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL. He took a break from the ice to attend the highly anticipated UEFA Champions League Final in Istanbul.

Accompanied by his wife, Anna Kasterova, the couple shared their experience on Instagram, offering fans a glimpse into their unforgettable event.

In this historic and unforgettable match, Manchester City emerged victorious over Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final. They etched their name in football history as they clinched their first-ever UCL title. The resounding win not only brought glory to the club but also completed their remarkable treble achievement.

From Evgeni Malkin and Anna's Instagram

The couple documented their experience through Instagram, sharing captivating photos with their followers.

Among the posts were snapshots of Anna's radiant selfie and their son's adorable self-portrait. The photos captured the joyous atmosphere surrounding the highly anticipated match. Additional pictures showcased the electrifying energy of the stadium, with glimpses of both UEFA players and enthusiastic fans.

From Evgeni Malkin and Anna's Instagram

Evgeni Malkin and his wife Anna Kasterova

Known for his exceptional skills as a center forward, Malkin has been a prominent figure in the world of hockey. He was selected as the Pittsburgh Penguins' second overall pick in the 2004 NHL draft.

Malkin's personal life has also attracted attention, particularly his marriage to Anna Kasterova, a renowned Russian TV personality.

Born on September 21, 1984, in Zelenograd, Russia, Kasterova always harbored a passion for journalism. She embarked on her career in journalism as an editor for the popular Russian television station TNT.

Malkin and Kasterova's love story took a significant turn when they got engaged in November 2015. The following year, the couple tied the knot, and on May 31 they welcomed their first child, a son, into the world.

Evgeni Malkin's NHL achievements and more

Evgeni Malkin, known by his nickname "Geno," is a Russian professional ice hockey center and alternate captain for the Pittsburgh Penguins of the NHL. He started his career with Metallurg Magnitogorsk in Russia before being drafted second overall by the Penguins in the 2004 NHL draft.

Malkin's impressive rookie season earned him the Calder Memorial Trophy, and he played a crucial role in leading the Penguins to the Stanley Cup Final in 2008. Throughout his career, Malkin has accumulated numerous accolades, including two Art Ross Trophies, a Hart Trophy, and a Conn Smythe Trophy.

He has won multiple medals representing Russia internationally. He continues to be a dominant force in the NHL, solidifying his place among the all-time greats.

