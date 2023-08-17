IN PHOTOS: Ex-Knights winger Reilly Smith celebrates Stanley Cup glory with friends and family

Former Vegas Golden Knights winger Reilly Smith recently embarked on a memorable adventure with the most coveted prize in ice hockey, the Stanley Cup. The Canadian professional ice hockey right winger, now a part of the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL, brought the iconic trophy to the serene waters of Cape Breton for a day of jubilation and bonding with his family and friends. The jubilant occasion was beautifully captured in a photo shared by Philip Pritchard, Hockey Hall of Fame Vice President and Curator/Keeper of the Cup, on Twitter.

In the heartwarming snapshot, the Stanley Cup stands as a symbol of dedication and excellence, surrounded by the tranquil waters of Cape Breton. Reilly Smith stands proudly next to the cherished trophy, his beaming smile reflecting the immense satisfaction of reaching the pinnacle of his sport. The image captures the essence of victory and the joy of sharing it with those closest to him.

Surrounded by family and friends, Smith immortalizes the occasion by clicking photographs that will certainly become cherished memories.

A look at Reilly Smith's NHL career

Reilly Smith's trade to the Vegas Golden Knights during the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft marked a turning point for both him and the team. Known for his skills from his time with the Florida Panthers, Smith formed a dominant trio with William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault, propelling the team's success under coach Gerard Gallant. Their chemistry led to historic achievements, with the Golden Knights securing the best finish ever by a first-year team.

Smith's impact was evident in his record-breaking final season with Vegas, achieving career highs in assists and points. This excellence extended into the playoffs, contributing to their first-ever Stanley Cup Final appearance. His consistent performance and adaptability were highlighted over subsequent seasons, including his trade to the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2023.

A poetic climax arrived in the 2023 Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers, where Smith's goal clinched the championship against his former team, symbolizing his journey's full circle.

From being a 2009 third-round pick to a Cup champion, Smith's path was marked by milestones at St. Michael's and Miami University. Despite challenges, his determination shone through with standout performances for various teams like the Dallas Stars, Boston Bruins, and Florida Panthers.

In his inspirational journey, Smith's story emphasizes the values of hard work, perseverance, and seizing opportunities, motivating aspiring players to follow suit.