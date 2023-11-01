In Photos: Fan dresses up as Ryan O'Reilly's missing tooth on forward's 1000th NHL game

Ryan O'Reilly of the Nashville Predators played his 1,000th NHL game on Tuesday. Achieving the 1,000-game plateau is a desire that every hockey player dreams of.

O'Reilly made his NHL debut in the 2009-10 season and is now in his 15th season. To make the occasion more memorable and fun, some fans who came to celebrate his 1,000th career game dressed up as Ryan O'Reilly's missing tooth.

O'Reilly had two points in his 999th game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, helping the Predators win 3-2 in overtime. The Preds signed the 32-year-old to a four-year, $18,000,000 contract in July of this year.

This season, he's notched up seven points through four goals and three assists in nine games for the Predators.

Ryan O'Reilly's NHL career and stats

O'Reilly was drafted No. 33 by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2009 NHL draft. He made his league debut in the same year.

After spending six years in Colorado, O'Reilly joined the Buffalo Sabres and donned their jersey for three years. Throughout his career, O'Reilly has played for multiple teams.

The Sabres traded O'Reilly to the St. Louis Blues in 2018. The Blues won their first Stanley Cup in 2019, and Ryan O'Reilly finished the playoffs by winning the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the competition.

Furthermore, the three-time NHL All-Star has also been honored with the Frank J. Selke Trophy and the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy. In his 15-year NHL career, O'Reilly has racked up 709 points via 260 goals and 449 assists in 1,000 games.