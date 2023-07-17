In Photos: Fan's unique skill to turn NHL trading cards into art goes viral 

An Instagram user Hockey Card Art by Ella (aquabearamoose.art) is making rounds in the NHL community for his incredible hand-cut art made out of hockey cards.

NHL shared the masterclass by hand-cut artist Ella on its official social media accounts, Twitter and Instagram. Ella used her incredible art skills to transform the National Hockey League trade cards into a masterpiece.

The trading cards were transformed into the logos of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers, Florida Panthers, New Jersey Devils, and Anaheim Ducks. The cards have been fine-tuned to the point where even the smallest detail is perfectly honed.

These hand-cut card masterpieces arts are made up of the players' cards from the aforementioned National Hockey League teams.

"A masterclass in turning your hockey cards into art."

Ella shares her artwork with hockey fans via her Instagram account. She has honed various hand-cut masterpieces on different National Hockey League teams made of hockey cards. Her art is so distinct and thoughtful that has also been featured on some of the internet's largest sports platform sites.

More on NHL's trading hockey cards

The NHL card is made up of hockey themes. A card depicts a player or team with their names printed on it. In accordance with the card's front side, the reverse side features statistics or biological information.

These hockey cards are manufactured by Upper Deck and The Topps Company. The cards were first introduced in Canada in 1910, where they were printed on tobacco cigarette packs.

Today, these hockey cards can be found in the United States, Canada, and other European countries where hockey is popular. Wayne Gretzky, Bobby Orr, and Connor McDavid are amongst the most famous hockey cards ever made worldwide.

