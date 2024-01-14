In Photos: Filip Forsberg, wife Erin Alvey share pregnancy joy with Predators fans

Nashville Predators' star player Filip Forsberg and his wife, Erin Alvey, recently shared the news of her pregnancy on her Instagram stories. The announcement was made on January 14, 2023, accompanied by the couple's photos.

In the first photo, Erin displayed her baby bump while holding a sonography report alongside her husband, Filip Forsberg. The second image exclusively features the sonography of the couple's baby boy. The third image shows the hockey player holding his wife's baby bump. The concluding series of posts features Erin smiling and flaunting her baby bump.

The Instagram posts were captioned,

"Baby Boy Forsberg joining the fun in May 2024"

Filip Forsberg and Erin Alvey's wedding

Filip Forsberg and Erin Alvey organized their wedding ceremony at Dunderry Castle in the Centre-Val de Loire region of France on July 23, 2022. The picturesque setting provided the perfect backdrop for the couple to exchange vows and celebrate the occasion with close friends and family. The details of their initial meeting remain unknown, but the coverage of their marriage was extensive, capturing the essence of their day.

Sara Fried of Fete Nashville Luxury Weddings orchestrated the wedding festivities, ensuring that every detail was meticulously planned. From the estate's front steps, where Erin had played as a child, to the heartfelt acoustic melody of "Everytime We Touch" by Cascada during her walk down the aisle, the ceremony was a testament to the couple's love and commitment.

Erin, actively involved in designing her bridal gown, wore a custom ivory Winnie Couture creation. The strapless satin dress featured a structured bodice and a mermaid back, culminating in a breathtaking train of individually laid tulle. The ceremony, officiated by Erin's uncle, Daniel J. Sullivan III, incorporated a traditional symbolic Irish tartan ritual, adding a personal and cultural touch to the celebration.

As Predators fans eagerly await the arrival of baby boy Forsberg in May 2024, Filip and Erin Forsberg continue to share their joy and love with the world.