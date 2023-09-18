IN PHOTOS: First look of transformed Rod Laver Arena set to host 2023 NHL Global Series in Melbourne  

The NHL is gearing up for Australia, with the iconic Rod Laver Arena set to host the two intriguing pre-season games between the Arizona Coyotes and Los Angeles Kings as part of the National Hockey League's 2023 Global Series Melbourne.

The iconic Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne has long been known for hosting some world-class events, with the Australian Open being one of them.

This time, though, for the first time, sports enthusiasts from the Land Down Under will cheer from their seats at the Rod Laver Arena for a thrilling National Hockey League game in the country.

The 2023 NHL Global Series will be a two-day event in Melbourne and a glimpse of the Rod Laver Arena transformed into an ice hockey rink has only piqued fans' interest in attending.

Team Reporter for the Arizona Coyotes, Patrick Brown, has shared the first look of the transformed Rod Laver Arena into an ice hockey rink on X (formerly known as Twitter). Here's what he captioned the post:

"A little peek at the surface at Rod Laver Arena - super cool to see. An arena worker told me the raised surface took a day to assemble, and they filled it last night. Melbourne Magic is coming together!"

Everything you need to know about the 2023 NHL Global Series

The National Hockey League's Global Series 2023 will mark the league's first-ever event in Australia. The Arizona Coyotes and the LA Kings are the two teams scheduled to square off at the iconic Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

The two teams will play two games over as many days as part of the 2023 pre-season games. The first game is scheduled to be held on Saturday, September 23, and the next day, Sunday, September 24, will mark the end of the series with Game 2. The puck will drop at midnight ET for both games.

The tickets are currently up for sale and fans can visit the official site of the National Hockey League to get their tickets booked before they get sold out. To watch the series live, fans can tune into Go9/Now, ESPN Australia, ESPN+, Sportsnet, Sportsnet+, and NHLN.