In Photos: Golden Knight's star Alex Pietrangelo starts off his day eating breakfast cereal from Stanley Cup with family 

The city of St. Louis is rejoicing as their beloved hockey hero, Alex Pietrangelo, returns home with the prestigious Stanley Cup.

After leading the Vegas Golden Knights to a successful season, the talented defenseman began his day in the most delightful and heartwarming way possible. Pietrangelo, accompanied by his loving family, started off the morning by indulging in a nutritious breakfast.

In a truly unique and memorable way, he poured his favorite cereal into the iconic Stanley Cup, savoring every bite as he shared this special moment with his loved ones. The sight was a testament to the sheer joy and pride he felt, both as a player and family man.

Here's the picture:

Following this heartwarming breakfast ritual, Pietrangelo embraced his other favorite sport - spending quality time with his family. Engaging in laughter and playful banter, they enjoyed a leisurely day together, relishing in the joy of their shared accomplishments.

As the evening approached, Pietrangelo and his family embarked on a cool ride through the streets of St. Louis, a true celebration of their remarkable achievement.

The destination was a delightful Italian restaurant, a testament to the defenseman's unwavering loyalty to his roots. Surrounded by his family and close friends, they enjoyed a mouthwatering dinner, reminiscing the memorable journey that led them to this extraordinary moment.

It was a reminder that even in the midst of sporting triumphs, the most precious moments are often shared with those who mean the most. The city of St. Louis will hold this day close to their hearts for a long time, celebrating their homegrown hero who brought the Stanley Cup back to where it truly belongs.

Alex Pietrangelo moves from considering retirement to embracing family strength

Alex Pietrangelo was on the verge of retirement owing to his daughter's medical condition.

The Vegas Golden Knights defenseman recently opened up about the emotional journey he experienced when his daughter, Evelyn, fell ill with encephalitis, leaving her unable to perform basic motor functions.

This devastating situation deeply affected Pietrangelo and his family, to the point where he seriously contemplated stepping away from his hockey career. Reflecting on those challenging times, Pietrangelo expressed the profound impact it had on him:

"Six months ago, I was ready to give up my career for her. I never envisioned a moment like this back then."

The defenseman's perspective on life shifted dramatically, with his family's well-being taking precedence over everything else.

The unwavering support Pietrangelo received from his wife, Jayne, and the Golden Knights organization played a crucial role in his decision to temporarily step away from the sport. He expressed immense gratitude:

"I'm just so grateful to the Knights. They supported me every step of the way."

Despite the hardships, Alex Pietrangelo's family and daughter have shown remarkable resilience, making their story all the more heartwarming.

With a renewed appreciation for the time spent with loved ones, Alex Pietrangelo continues to find success in hockey, cherishing every precious moment along the way.

