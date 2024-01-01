IN PHOTOS: Golden Knights arrive in style for Winter Classic in Elvis Presley costumes 

The Vegas Golden Knights made a memorable entrance in a delightful twist to the beginning of the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic. They embraced a unique theme that captured the essence of their city.

Vegas opted for a touch of Las Vegas extravagance, arriving at the Winter Classic dressed as Elvis Presley impersonators.

NHL writer Dan Rosen tweeted,

"Elvis has entered the Winter Classic. Perfect Vegas-style arrival from the Golden Knights."

Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar expressed his amusement at the creative choice:

"I thought it’s a funny idea, especially when you see a group of Elvises you get a good laugh about it. I don’t know what else we could’ve possibly done to represent Vegas. Personally, I thought Elvis was pretty spot on and we got a couple good laughs out of it ourselves."

Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy commended his team's appearance:

"The guys looked good, looked sharp, looked together, so represent, Good for them.”

As the team prepares for the Winter Classic showdown at T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners, their imaginative arrivals have added more excitement. These playful fashion choices offer a sense of community and camaraderie, making events like the Winter Classic a celebration of the sport and its vibrant culture.

The Vegas Golden Knights are coming off a 3-2 victory

In a redemptive performance, goaltender Logan Thompson's 32 saves propelled the Knights to a 3-2 victory over the Kings, snapping a four-game losing streak. Jack Eichel, Michael Amadio and William Karlsson contributed goals in the first two periods, marking a crucial win for the struggling Knights.

Thompson recovered from a challenging outing against the Anaheim Ducks, showcasing resilience and mental strength. His 14-save streak following the Ducks' onslaught set the tone for an impressive performance against the Kings.

Anze Kopitar and Trevor Moore scored for the Kings. Despite that, Thompson's solid goaltending combined with stout defensive efforts, including a season-high 34 blocked shots by Knights players, secured the much-needed victory. The Kings, experiencing just their second regulation road loss, faced challenges against Vegas' defense.

The NHL game featured offensive highlights from Eichel, Amadio and Karlsson, establishing a lead that proved crucial for the Knights. Despite a late surge by the Kings, including a disallowed goal by Kevin Fiala, Thompson's toughness and the team's defensive solidarity ensured a positive outcome. The win marked a pivotal moment for the Golden Knights.