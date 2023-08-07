Golden Knights goalie celebrates Stanley Cup victory with minor hockey team's home

The celebration of the Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup victory took a special turn when Laurent Brossoit brought the cup to the community of Cloverdale.

The star goaltender brought the trophy right to the doorstep of his minor hockey team, the Cloverdale Colts, from where his hockey journey began.

Amid the cheers of hundreds of passionate Golden Knights fans, Laurent Brossoit's arrival at the Stetson Bowl marked a truly extraordinary moment. The rodeo arena nestled near the very ice rink where Brossoit honed his skills as a young child.

Among the audience were not only his nearest and dearest but also his fiance Taryn. The Cup graced the event, seated in a vintage 1920 LaFrance fire truck. The spectacle was further enhanced as it was towed on a trailer by a classic 1981 International fire truck.

Introducing his fiance to the crowd, former Knights athlete Laurent Brossoit shared the news of their marriage scheduled for the following month. Standing alongside him were two groomsmen, both former teammates from his formative years in Cloverdale's minor hockey team.

As the day turned into evening, Brossoit played host to an intimate gathering at his offseason abode in North Vancouver. The guest list included his mentors, coaches, long-time agent Ray Petkau of Alpha Sports and trainer Adam Francilia.

The NHL star made his debut with the Edmonton Oilers during the late 2014-15 season. Over the ensuing four years, he played a significant role in Edmonton, participating in 28 games and carving out a reputation as a tenacious and skilled goaltender.

Subsequently, he joined the Winnipeg Jets as a free agent, where he spent three seasons. In 2021, Brossoit took his talents to join the Knights. His dedication and hard work over the past two seasons culminated in the ultimate reward - the coveted Stanley Cup. However, the hockey star’s return to the Jets for a $1.75 million contract of one year has left the Golden Knights fans shaken.

Golden Knights celebrated Game 5 win with Steve Aoki

In a glittering event of their Stanley Cup victory, the Vegas Golden Knights joined the acclaimed rapper and DJ Steve Aoki for an illustrious after-party extravaganza hosted at the iconic T-Mobile Arena.

The team's awe-inspiring prowess on the ice resulted in an overwhelming 9-3 victory against the Panthers. In anticipation of the exhilarating game, the atmosphere outside the arena transformed into an electrifying ambience for DJ Steve Aoki's pregame performance at the vibrant Toshiba Plaza.