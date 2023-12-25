IN PHOTOS: Heartwarming moments from Bruins' Christmas celebrations with Linus Ullmark, teammates, Santa and family

Linus Ullmark, the goaltender for the Boston Bruins, joined forces with his teammates to create a heartwarming Christmas celebration.

The players seized the moment to spread holiday happiness through a special event featuring their families and Santa Claus.

The players posed for photos with the cheerful Santa and Ullmark interacted with children and shared laughter with his teammates.

The joyous scene continued with players and their families exchanging gifts, embodying the spirit of generosity during this special time of the year.

The Bruins' recent game performance

Faced with a challenging four-game losing streak, the Boston Bruins find themselves in the throes of their most severe losing streak since the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Boston faces various challenges, including a persistent failure to maintain a consistent performance over a full 60-minute game. Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild exemplified this issue.

Goals by David Pastrnak and Morgan Geekie, along with Linus Ullmark's 33 saves, powered the Boston, although their recent performance stands at 0-2-2 in the last four games.

After scoring twice against Minnesota on Tuesday, Pastrnak found the net on the power play early in the first with a one-timer from the left dot, marking his 20th goal of the season and becomes the sixth player in franchise history to achieve the 20-goal milestone in eight consecutive seasons.

Minnesota's Marc-Andre Fleury celebrated a significant milestone, securing his 550th career win with a commendable 19 saves, just one victory away from equaling Patrick Roy for the second-highest total in NHL history.

It's worth noting that Boston hasn't encountered a four-game losing streak since a 0-4-1 skid from Dec 5-12, 2019. With the NHL's holiday break offering a timely respite, Boston now has a few days to recalibrate and recharge.