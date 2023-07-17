IN PHOTOS: Ivan Barbashev celebrates his day with Stanley Cup on 175-foot yacht

Russian professional ice hockey forward Ivan Barbashev, who plays for the Vegas Golden Knights in the National Hockey League, recently had an unforgettable day with the Stanley Cup. Barbashev decided to celebrate his team's victory by taking the prestigious trophy on a luxurious adventure aboard his 175-foot yacht in Miami.

On a sunny Saturday, July 15, the 27-year-old, accompanied by his wife Ksenia Bezgodova, proudly displayed the Stanley Cup on their yacht while enjoying the open waters. Bezgodova shared the special moment on her Instagram story, showing the couple beaming with joy as they posed alongside the coveted trophy.

The day of celebration continued as the Barbashev family gathered on the bow of the yacht, taking a group photo to immortalize the occasion. The yacht, notable for its impressive size, also featured a pool, situated right in the middle of the vessel.

It's not every day that one gets to see the Stanley Cup being paraded around on a yacht, and Ivan Barbashev's choice to spend his special day in such a lavish manner undoubtedly left a lasting impression on fans.

Vegas Golden Knights forward Ivan Barbashev's NHL career

Ivan Barbashev made his NHL debut on January 25, 2017, playing against the Minnesota Wild. He joined the league after an impressive performance with the Chicago Wolves, where he ranked second after scoring 37 points in 44 games.

Just a few weeks later, on February 7, the Russian scored his first NHL goal against Andrew Hammond of the Ottawa Senators. Throughout that season, he played 30 games for the St. Louis Blues, contributing 12 points to their campaign and tallying 37 points in 46 games for the Wolves.

In the 2018-19 NHL season, Barbashev had a successful stint with the Blues, playing in 80 games and accumulating 26 points. It was a memorable year for both the player and the team as they won the Stanley Cup in a hard-fought seven-game series against the Boston Bruins. During the playoffs, Barbashev demonstrated his playoff skills, registering six points in 25 games.

Recognizing his valuable contributions, the Blues re-signed Barbashev to a two-year contract, worth $2.95 million on September 1, 2019. In the subsequent NHL seasons, the 27-year-old continued to develop his skills and make significant contributions to the Blues' roster.

However, during the 2022-23 season, with the Blues not in contention for the playoffs, Ivan Barbashev was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights on February 26, 2023, in exchange for prospect Zach Dean. At the time of the trade, Barbashev had already scored 10 goals and accumulated 29 points in 59 games for the Blues.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault