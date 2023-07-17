IN PHOTOS: Jalen Chatfield, girlfriend Drew Shott welcome their first baby boy, Krew

Jalen Chatfield, defenseman for the Carolina Hurricanes, and his girlfriend, Drew Shott, recently welcomed their child into the world. They joyfully announced the birth of their son, Krew Ray Harris Chatfield, sharing the news on Instagram.

The couple expressed their love and happiness, unable to fully describe the immense joy their little boy has brought into their lives.

She captioned:

"Krew Ray Harris Chatfield. Born July 14th at 4:51am | 9 lbs | 22 inches. I don’t have the words to explain how much love and joy this little boy has brought into our lives"

Drew Shott, Jalen's girlfriend, is a Holistic Health Coach and the founder of The Healthful Drew. With her expertise in holistic health, gut health, and self-care, Drew is dedicated to helping others find joy and alignment in their lives.

Drawing from her own healing journey, Drew combines her knowledge of nutrition and mindful living to guide individuals toward their optimal well-being.

The couple has been together for a long time. Drew moved to Utica with Jalen, where he was playing professional hockey in 2018.

As Jalen Chatfield continues to make strides in his hockey career with the Carolina Hurricanes, they both are embracing the blessings of parenthood.

More about defenseman Jalen Chatfield

Jalen Chatfield, born on May 15, 1996, in Ypsilanti, Michigan, is an American professional ice hockey defenseman currently playing for the Carolina Hurricanes in the NHL. Prior to his time with the Hurricanes, he played for the Vancouver Canucks.

Growing up in a sports-oriented family, Chatfield explored various activities such as biking, rollerblading, skateboarding, and baseball, despite his father's basketball background and sister's soccer involvement. As a fan of the Detroit Red Wings, he drew inspiration from legendary defenseman Nicklas Lidström.

Hailing from Michigan, Chatfield embarked on his competitive hockey journey with the Compuware Triple-A Under-13 team before progressing to the Belle Tire Midget Major U18 team. His talent and dedication led him to sign with the Windsor Spitfires in the Ontario Hockey League, where he played a pivotal role in their 2017 Memorial Cup victory.

Throughout his NHL career, Chatfield has accumulated 112 games, contributing 6 goals, 12 assists, and 55 penalty minutes.

