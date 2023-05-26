IN PHOTOS: Jaromir Jagr, five-time Art Ross Trophy winner with Pittsburgh Penguins, revisits Pens arena

The legendary Jaromir Jagr, made a nostalgic return to PPG Paints Arena.The hockey world was abuzz with excitement this weekend as one of the greatest players to ever lace a pair of skates. The former Pittsburgh Penguins star took to Instagram Stories to share a captivating moment as he explored the hallowed grounds he once called home during the final years of his illustrious playing career.

Jagr, renowned for his mesmerizing skills and unwavering dedication to the sport, couldn't contain his enthusiasm as he pointed his finger toward his name, etched on the walls of the iconic arena. The gesture symbolized the lasting impact he had on the city of Pittsburgh and the indelible mark he left on the franchise.

Jaromir Jagr returns to PPG paints Arena

Wearing his signature flowing locks and a beaming smile, Jagr's presence radiated nostalgia and reverence. The photos shared on his Instagram Stories captured the essence of his visit, transporting fans back to the golden era when the Penguins reigned supreme.

The sight of Jagr pointing at his name reminds fans of the countless memories he created during his tenure with the Penguins. From the roar of the crowd to the jubilant celebrations, those moments are etched forever in the hearts of Penguins supporters.

A Look at Jaromir Jagr's NHL Career

Jaromir Jagr started his career with the Pittsburgh Penguins, where he initially played a supporting role on the team that won consecutive Stanley Cups in 1991 and 1992. However, he quickly gained recognition for his exceptional skills and became one of the youngest players in NHL history to score a goal in the Stanley Cup Finals at the age of 20.

In the 1994-95 season, Jagr's talent shone through as he won his first Art Ross Trophy for leading the NHL in points. The following year, he made history by setting a new record for the most points by a European-born player, tallying an impressive 149 points.

However, Jagr's relationship with the Penguins and head coach Ivan Hlinka soured during the 2000-01 season. The return of Mario Lemieux from retirement created tension between the two star players. Additionally, the team faced financial difficulties in accommodating Jagr's high salary, leading to his trade to the Washington Capitals in July 2001.

During his tenure with the Penguins, Jaromir Jagr played 806 games and became the second player, following Lemieux, to reach 1,000 points with the team. He presently has the franchise's second-highest career goal total and ranks third in games played, assists, and points.

Jaromir Jagr continued his career with the Washington Capitals, New York Rangers, and a few other teams before returning to Europe to play in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL).

