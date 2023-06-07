IN PHOTOS: Jason Robertson shows off batting skills and throws first pitch at Texas Rangers game

The Dallas Stars forward, Jason Robertson, showcased his versatile athletic skills as he took to the baseball diamond during "Stars Night" at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers.

The NHLPA (National Hockey League Players' Association) took notice of his impressive performance and shared the exciting moments on Twitter, captioning it as:

"Taking cuts and throwing strikes ⚾️! @JasonRob1999 had himself a day on the diamond."

Robertson's visit to Globe Life Field started with batting practice, where he displayed his prowess with a baseball bat. Taking a few cuts, he demonstrated his ability to handle the bat with finesse, delivering powerful swings and even showing off a confident bat flip. It was evident that Robertson was not only skilled on the ice but also a natural on the baseball field.

Before the game, Robertson had the opportunity to take pregame photos with his parents, Mercedes and Hugh, adding a personal touch to the evening. The family gathered together to capture the special moment before Jason's ceremonial first pitch. Wearing a custom Rangers jersey, Robertson stepped up to the mound, ready to showcase his pitching skills to the enthusiastic crowd.

As the stadium erupted in cheers, Jason Robertson confidently delivered the ceremonial first pitch. His throw was accurate, demonstrating his talent and athleticism in yet another sport. The Rangers and Stars, two prominent sports teams in the Dallas area, share a close proximity, making the night all the more special for Robertson and his fans.

The Texas Rangers themselves were impressed by Robertson's visit and shared a message from him, acknowledging the support and enthusiasm of the fans. It was evident that the evening held significance not only for Robertson but also for the MLB team and their supporters. Robertson's presence on "Stars Night" added an exciting element, bridging the worlds of hockey and baseball in a memorable way.

Of course, no pregame ritual would be complete without Robertson's mom capturing a customary selfie. As a loving and proud mother, Mercedes joined her son on the field for a catch, further cementing the memorable experience for the Robertson family and fans alike.

Jason Robertson's involvement in the Texas Rangers' celebration showcased his versatility as an athlete and his ability to excel beyond the ice rink. The combination of his powerful swings during batting practice, his confident ceremonial first pitch, and the heartwarming moments shared with his family made for an unforgettable night at Globe Life Field.

