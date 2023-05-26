IN PHOTOS: Jets D-man Nate Schmidt and wife Allie welcome their first child, Harvey

Nate Schmidt and Allie, a beloved couple within the hockey community, have welcomed their newest addition to the family. The NHL Jets revealed the heartwarming announcement via Twitter this Wednesday. The proud parents are overjoyed to introduce their precious son, Harvey Schmidt, to the world.

Congratulations Nate and Allie on the safe arrival of Harvey Schmidt The Jets family has grown by one!!

The elation radiates from the photograph accompanying the announcement. Nate Schmidt can be seen gently cradling his newborn son in his hands, creating a tender and intimate moment captured for eternity. It shows the profound bond between a father and his child. In the snapshot, Nate's eyes are filled with pure adoration, reflecting the awe and wonder that accompanies the arrival of a new life.

The arrival of baby Harvey marks a joyous milestone in Nate Schmidt and Allie's lives. It represents the next chapter in their journey together, filled with excitement, challenges, and immeasurable love. The announcement of Harvey's birth has generated an outpouring of warm wishes and congratulatory messages from fans, friends, and fellow players.

A look at Nate Schmidt's NHL career

Nate Schmidt's impressive college career attracted the interest of the Washington Capitals, who signed him as a free agent on April 2nd, 2013. He began his professional career with the Capitals' AHL affiliate, Hershey, where he showcased his skills by scoring one goal and recording four points in eight regular-season games. Additionally, he contributed two assists in five Calder Cup playoff games.

Over the next two seasons, Schmidt split his time between Washington and Hershey, gaining valuable experience in the NHL. His debut on October 12th, 2013, marked the beginning of his journey as an NHL player. Schmidt's first goal in the league came against the Nashville Predators on December 7th, 2013.

Schmidt's career took a significant turn when he was selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft. Playing a more prominent role on the team, his average ice time increased substantially, from 15:29 to 22:14. Schmidt enjoyed a breakout season, setting career highs in assists (31) and points (36). He played a vital role during the Golden Knights' impressive Stanley Cup Playoff run, appearing in all 20 games before falling short against his former team in the Cup Final.

Schmidt was traded to the Vancouver Canucks for a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft on October 13th, 2020. Despite his contributions, the Canucks struggled, finishing last in the Scotia North Division. As a result, Schmidt found himself traded once again, this time to the Winnipeg Jets on July 27th, 2021, for a third-round pick in the 2022 draft.

