IN PHOTOS: John Tavares faces off against Leafs teammate in charity event to build new hospital in Brampton

John Tavares was part of a charity event on Wednesday evening in Brampton. It was a night that showcased not only the power of sport but also the strength of the community as hockey enthusiasts and philanthropic souls gathered at the CAA Center in Brampton, Ontario.

On a crisp Wednesday evening, the City of Brampton and the William Osler Health System Foundation orchestrated a remarkable event. It brought together former and current NHL players for a charitable cause of paramount importance – to raise funds for the construction of Brampton's second hospital.

The event, aptly titled "Hockey Night in Brampton," featured an array of prominent figures from the hockey world, including the likes of John Tavares and Mark Giordano. They were the sole current Maple Leafs players participating in the event.

Additionally, the evening saw the presence of notable alumni such as Shayne Corson and Nik Antropov, with Wendel Clark and Doug Gilmour serving as the two teams' coaches.

The significance of the event extended far beyond the competitive spirit on the ice. John Tavares, one of the event's key participants, gave back to the community that has supported him throughout his career. Tavares said:

"I was very fortunate to (have) my family, my parents, and being around my Uncle John ... and my overall family in general ... just how important giving back was and recognizing the people that help contribute to where you get to, especially the journey that I've had to this point has been really special."

Mark Giordano's statement and donation to John Tavares' foundation

Tavares' sentiment was reiterated by his teammate, Mark Giordano, who emphasized the personal connection he felt with the city due to his time spent playing for the Brampton Capitals during his youth. Giordano said:

"(I'm) excited to be here to support a great cause, and I didn't know I was going to be against Johnny as a captain against him, but looking forward to kicking some b**t because of that."

As the puck dropped and the players battled it out on the ice, the true victor of the night was the community of Brampton. The event proved to be an overwhelming success, raising over $1 million in support of Brampton's second hospital.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown conveyed his gratitude:

"Thank you Brampton for your support of this successful event that raised an extraordinary $1,000,000 towards building Brampton's 2nd Hospital."

In addition to contributing to the hospital project, the city of Brampton made a generous $100,000 donation to the John Tavares Foundation. The John Tavares Foundation, in response, expressed its gratitude to the supporters.