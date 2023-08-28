IN PHOTOS: Jonathan Toews' visit to Salzburg, Austria brings out former Hawks captain's Redbull wordplay

Former Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews took a memorable journey to Salzburg, Austria, that not only delighted fans but also showcased his playful side with a clever Red Bull wordplay. Toews, known for his exceptional leadership and prowess on the ice, added a touch of humor during his visit to the city that hosts the headquarters of the energy drink giant, Red Bull.

Toews, who had been on a hiatus from the NHL, seemed to channel his inner wordsmith as he shared photos of his Salzburg trip on social media. Captivating images captured him exploring the picturesque city.

In a nod to Red Bull's iconic tagline, "Red Bull gives you wiiings," Toews playfully captioned one of his photos with "Salzburg gives you wings," showcasing his witty twist on the popular saying.

What made the connection even more intriguing is that Red Bull's global headquarters is nestled in Salzburg itself, further intertwining the hockey star's visit with the energy drink brand's legacy.

Toews' trip also marked his participation in Marian Hossa's farewell game. The Blackhawks winger, who recently announced his decision to step away from professional hockey, received a fitting send-off. Toews joined other hockey luminaries to celebrate Hossa's illustrious career, reflecting on the camaraderie that binds players beyond the rink.

As Toews continues to inspire both on and off the ice, his visit to Salzburg not only showcased his affinity for playful wordplay but also underlined the global reach of hockey's connections, all while paying homage to the memorable tagline that has become synonymous with Red Bull.

Jonathan Toews' Instagram reflection sparked retirement buzz

In a recent heartfelt Instagram post, Jonathan Toews took a poignant trip down memory lane, reflecting on his remarkable 16-year journey with the team. Amid speculation about his retirement, Jay Zawaski, host of the CHGO podcast, cleared the air, confirming that Toews is temporarily stepping away from the 2023-24 NHL season and plans to return for 2024-25.

Toews' Instagram post featured a touching video montage chronicling pivotal moments from his illustrious career, expressing profound gratitude to Chicago, his teammates, and the Blackhawks organization. He acknowledged his three Stanley Cup victories and shared memories with fellow players, underlining the cherished connection he felt with the city's people.

Notably, Jonathan Toews highlighted the unwavering support of Blackhawks fans, the organization's tireless efforts, and the profound camaraderie he shares with teammates. With retirement concerns put to rest, the hockey world eagerly awaits Toews' triumphant return to the ice.