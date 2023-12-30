In Photos: Kevin Bahl’s billet family celebrates his 100th career NHL game with special homemade signs

New Jersey Devils defenseman Kevin Bahl marked a significant milestone in his NHL career on Friday, celebrating his 100th game with a touch of nostalgia and heartfelt support. Bahl's former billet family from his Ontario Hockey League (OHL) days made a special appearance at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa to cheer him on. He played for the Ottawa 67’s from 2016 to 2020.

The bond between Bahl and his billet family remains strong, evident in the homemade signs they crafted for the occasion. The signs featured clever play on words, with one of them reading, in striking black and red letters:

"Keep your eye on the Bahl"

The creativity didn't stop there, as the family showcased their humor with two more signs, one noting,

"100 NHL games...that’s a lot of Bahl play,"

and another expressing,

"It takes a lot of Bahl to play 100 NHL games. Congrats Kevin."

For Bahl, the experience was not only a professional milestone but a personal reunion. In a pregame interview with the Devils, he shared his excitement about the celebration and said:

"It’s pretty cool; just to come back to the junior town and have the 100th here is pretty special."

The defenseman capped off the memorable day by enjoying a dinner with his billet family, creating lasting memories in the town where his journey to the NHL began. Now in his fourth season with the Devils, Kevin Bahl continues to make his mark on and off the ice, surrounded by the unwavering support of those who have been with him from the start.

Kevin Bahl's Defensive Brilliance Shines across 100 games in NHL

In the current season, Kevin Bahl, the accomplished defenseman, showcased his defensive ability over 33 games. Despite not registering any goals, Bahl has contributed significantly with 5 assists, accumulating a total of 5 points. With a time on ice averaging 17:00 per game, Bahl demonstrated his defensive reliability, often spending crucial minutes on the ice.

His defensive impact is underscored by a solid performance in CF%, standing at 49.8%, indicating effective shot differentials when he's on the ice. Additionally, his defensive responsibilities are evident in a noteworthy defensive zone start percentage of 45.7%, showcasing his proficiency in handling defensive assignments.

Born and raised in Mississauga, Bahl honed his skills with the Toronto Marlboros in the GTHL before making his mark in the OHL with the Ottawa 67’s. His journey to the NHL saw him drafted by the Arizona Coyotes in 2018 before being traded to the New Jersey Devils in 2019.