In Photos: Kings' Pierre-Luc Dubois spotted at MLB game repping Dodgers 

Pierre-Luc Dubois, the Canadian professional ice hockey centre for the Los Angeles Kings, made a stylish appearance at a Dodgers game, sporting a Dodgers jersey that caught the attention of fans. In the four photos capturing the moment, Dubois can be seen fully immersed in the game, posing with a baseball, and addressing the crowd with a microphone.

Dubois, hailing from Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts, Quebec, but raised in Rimouski, has made a name for himself in the NHL since being selected third-overall in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets. Known for his exceptional skills and leadership qualities, Dubois has become a prominent figure in the hockey world.

During his outing at the Dodgers game, Dubois not only showcased his love for hockey, but also displayed his support for the local baseball team. Wearing the Dodgers jersey, he emphasized his passion for baseball.

In one of the photos, Dubois can be seen engaged in the game, fully immersed while wearing the Dodgers jersey with pride. There's no doubt that his athletic body was a perfect fit for the jersey and it created a visually captivating look.

Another snapshot captures Dubois holding a baseball, posing confidently for the camera. With his Dodgers jersey, he displayed his support for the team and exuded an air of sportsmanship. The photo captured his genuine enjoyment of the moment.

In a third photo, Dubois can be seen addressing the crowd with a microphone, and having a lively engagement. The Dodgers jersey he repped was the highlight of the day indeed.

Pierre-Luc Dubois' recent trade to Los Angeles Kings

Pierre-Luc Dubois was traded from the Winnipeg Jets to the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for Gabriel Vilardi, Alex Iafallo, Rasmus Kupari, and a 2024 second-round draft pick. Following the trade, Dubois signed an eight-year, $68 million contract with the Kings.

The 25-year-old forward expressed his excitement about joining a team with the potential to win the Stanley Cup and the opportunity to experience the vibrant city of Los Angeles. Dubois had a successful season, achieving career-high numbers in assists and points, and the Kings' general manager, Rob Blake, praised his skills and versatility.

The acquisition of Dubois strengthens the Kings' lineup and adds an elite two-way center to their roster.

