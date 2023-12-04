In Photos: Knicks' Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart in attendance for New York Rangers vs SJ Sharks

New York Knicks players Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart were spotted at the New York Rangers game tonight, taking a break from the basketball court to enjoy a rare off day. MSG, usually echoing with the cheers of basketball enthusiasts, witnessed an unusual spectacle as the duo passionately cheered on the New York Rangers in their game against the San Jose Sharks.

The sight of NBA stars like Brunson and Hart in the crowd added an extra layer of excitement to the already thrilling hockey match. Both players, former Villanova Wildcats, seemed to be thoroughly enjoying the change of scenery, embracing the energy of the hockey arena amid the cheering New Yorkers.

Given the demanding nature of the NBA season, it's a rare treat for fans to catch glimpses of their favorite basketball stars in attendance at other sporting events.

Panarin's Hat Trick Ignites New York Rangers to 6-5 Victory Over Sharks

The New York Rangers emerged victorious with a narrow 6-5 win over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Artemi Panarin was the undeniable star of the night, delivering a stellar performance with a hat trick and an assist. This marked Panarin's fifth career hat trick.

The game saw back-and-forth action as Anthony Duclair opened the scoring for the Sharks, but Panarin quickly responded with a power-play goal, knotting the game at 1-1. The Rangers took a 3-2 lead by the end of the first period, with Mika Zibanejad and Ryan Carpenter contributing to the scoring.

The second period continued the offensive showcase, featuring goals from both teams, including a power-play tally from Jacob MacDonald for the Sharks. However, the Rangers held a 4-3 lead heading into the final frame.

Panarin's third goal early in the third period extended the New York Rangers' lead to 5-3, and K’Andre Miller's goal further solidified their advantage at 6-3. Despite late goals from Fabian Zetterlund and Alexander Barabanov for the Sharks, the Rangers held on for the 6-5 victory, securing their third consecutive win by a one-goal margin and marking their 3,000th win in franchise history. Goaltender Jonathan Quick made 23 crucial saves for the Rangers in this electrifying contest.