In Photos: Leon Draisaitl, girlfriend Celeste cosplay as David Beckham & 'Posh Spice' Victoria

Leon Draisaitl and his long-time girlfriend, Celeste Desjardins, treated their fans to a delightful surprise as the couple indulged in their love for dressing up and transformed themselves into the famous power couple, the Beckhams.

Leon Draisaitl chose to embody the legendary David Beckham, donning the iconic Manchester United jersey that has become synonymous with the soccer superstar's legacy. Meanwhile, Draisaitl's girlfriend, Celeste, took on the role of none other than 'Posh Spice' Victoria Beckham, the fashion icon.

She flawlessly transformed herself into the iconic former pop star, capturing Victoria's sophisticated and chic essence. Celeste took to her Instagram to share some enchanting snapshots of this extraordinary cosplay with her followers.

Image Credit: celestedesjardins/Instagram

Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins have been in a long-term relationship since 2018. The couple first revealed their relationship to the public in the same year they met. Hailing from Sudbury, Ontario, Canada, Celeste is a well-known actress and model.

How has Leon Draisaitl fared with the Edmonton Oilers this season?

Last term, Draisaitl finished the league as the second-leading goalscorer (128 points) after his teammate Connor McDavid (153 points).

This season, Draisaitl leads the Oilers in scoring with 13 points through four goals and nine assists after eight games. However, he's been struggling to put the puck back into the net lately, as his goal drought stands at five games.

In the previous outing against the Calgary Flames in a "Battle of Alberta" clash, Draisaitl notched up two assists. The Edmonton Oilers beat the Calgary Flames with an emphatic 5-2 win.

Draisaitl was drafted No. 3 by the Oilers in the 2014 draft. He has been with the same franchise ever since. The 2023-24 NHL season marked his 10th in an Oilers uniform.

Draisaitl is currently inked to an eight-year, $68,000,000 contract with the Oilers, signed on August 16, 2017. He and the Oilers (2-5-1) will next be up against the Dallas Stars (5-1-1) on Thursday, Nov. 2. The puck drops at 9 p.m. ET.