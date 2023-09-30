IN PHOTOS: Linus Ullmark's new helmet celebrates 100 years of Bruins hockey featuring Bergeron, Bobby Orr and more

Linus Ullmark, the reigning Vezina Trophy winner, recently unveiled a striking new helmet design that pays homage to the rich history of the Boston Bruins.

The helmet, worn during a preseason game against the Philadelphia Flyers, serves as a constant reminder of the impact of former Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron and other iconic figures in the team's storied history.

Expand Tweet

One side of Ullmark's helmet captures a moment of celebration featuring Patrice Bergeron, current captain Brad Marchand, and former Bruin Tyler Seguin. This particular image harks back to a legendary game in Bruins history – the improbable comeback against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

In that unforgettable contest, the Bruins found themselves trailing 4-1 with their playoff series tied 3-3. However, they mounted a remarkable resurgence, ultimately winning 5-4 in overtime.

Patrice Bergeron played a pivotal role in the comeback, scoring both the tying and game-winning goals. It's a modern-day iconic moment that encapsulates the heart and determination of the Boston Bruins.

The opposite side of Ullmark's helmet takes a step further back in time to honor one of the most iconic images in hockey history. Bobby Orr's legendary diving goal is prominently displayed inside a bear on the helmet.

Ullmark's helmet shows the enduring legacy of the Boston Bruins and their rich history spanning a century. As the goaltender looks to continue building his own legacy with the team, he does so while wearing a piece of history on his head.

Ullmark's role as an anchor during Boston's historic 2022-23 regular season solidified his place in Bruins lore, and his helmet pays tribute to the greats who paved the way. While Patrice Bergeron may no longer be donning the black and gold jersey this season, his impact and support for his former team remain strong.

A look at Linus Ullmark's NHL career

Linus Ullmark's NHL career saw him transition from the Buffalo Sabres to the Boston Bruins. Starting with the Sabres in 2014, he gradually established himself as a reliable goaltender, achieving notable milestones.

In 2021, he signed a four-year deal with the Bruins, forming a strong goaltending tandem. Ullmark excelled during the 2022-23 season, leading the league in key statistics and helping the Bruins win the Presidents' Trophy. However, they were upset in the playoffs, leading to coaching controversies.

Linus Ullmark defended his coach, emphasizing the tendency to seek scapegoats in challenging times.