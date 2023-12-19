IN PHOTOS: Linus Ulmark, Charlie Coyle and other Bruins teammates gather with family for adorable holiday skate pics

The Boston Bruins recently took to their Twitter account to spread some holiday cheer among their fans. They shared heartwarming snapshots of players and their families enjoying festive moments on the ice with the caption:

"Some festive family fun"

Expand Tweet

It accompanied the post that showcased the personal side of some of the Bruins' star players.

In the first photo, Charlie Coyle, the talented American professional ice hockey forward for Boston, steals the spotlight with his family. Coyle is seen alongside his partner, Danielle Hooper, holding their daughter, Lilia, in his arms.

The second photo features Linus Ullmark, the Swedish professional ice hockey goaltender for Boston. In the picture, he is seen with his son, Harry Ullmark, and daughter, Lily Ullmark. Ullmark takes on the role of a hands-on dad, carrying Lily in his arms while teaching Harry the intricacies of skating and handling an ice hockey stick.

The third photo introduces Brandon Carlo, the American professional ice hockey defenseman for the Boston Bruins. Carlo is captured in a heartwarming moment with his daughter, Wren, who was born in 2021. The image portrays Carlo embracing the joys of fatherhood as he holds his daughter in his arms against the winter backdrop of the ice rink.

The final photo shared by the Boston Bruins highlights James van Riemsdyk, the left winger for the team. He is joined by his family, including his wife, Lauren Tjernlund, and their children. The photo showcases a complete family picture, with daughter Scarlett Everly Van Riemsdyk and the newest addition, a baby boy, creating a wholesome scene.

Boston Bruins vs. Minnesota Wild: Exciting Tuesday matchup at TD Garden

In an upcoming Tuesday matchup at TD Garden, the Boston will face the Minnesota Wild at 7 p.m. ET, broadcast on NESN, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+. The Wild, under new coach John Hynes, recently secured two shootout victories but suffered a 4-3 loss to the Penguins. With a 7-2 record, they rank 21st in goals per game.

Boston, leading the Eastern Conference at 19-5-5, looks to bounce back from a 2-1 overtime loss to the Rangers. Despite key player absences, they aim to maintain their top position in the conference standings, currently sharing it with the Rangers at 43 points.