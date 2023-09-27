IN PHOTOS: Maple Leafs are welcomed by fans ahead of preseason game against Sabres

Over a thousand fans gathered at the entrance of the Joe Thornton Community Centre in St. Thomas, Ontario, to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a rousing welcome. This comes as they prepare for their preseason showdown against the Buffalo Sabres. With resounding chants of "Go Leafs Go," this display of fan devotion showcased the enduring bond between the team and its supporters.

The spirited gathering was made possible thanks to the neighboring town of West Lorne, which emerged victorious in the Kraft Hockeyville contest during the spring. The prize? The opportunity to host an NHL preseason game and bask in the glory of seeing their hockey heroes up close and personal.

As the Maple Leafs' team bus pulled up to the venue, the atmosphere was electric, with fans of all ages eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of their beloved players. Among the athletes disembarking from the bus were the team captain, John Tavares, the dynamic Max Domi, the promising young talent Nick Robertson, and the rookie sensation Easton Cowan, hailing from Mt. Brydges.

Young Easton Cowan was a particular favorite among the fans. He graciously signed autographs and engaged with the crowd, making cherished memories for all who were lucky enough to meet him.

Maple Leafs players signed autographs for fans

The players spent over half an hour signing autographs and interacting with the ecstatic crowd before heading inside the arena to prepare for their morning skate.

Reese Garrett, a student from Dutton, encapsulated the sentiments of many in attendance, saying:

"It’s amazing, I love the Leafs so much. I got Tavares, Robertson, I got Max (Domi), it’s been so awesome, I love it."

Reese's excitement and the sentiment of sheer joy were perceivable, reflecting the profound connection between the team and its ardent fans.

As the clock is ticking towards puck drop, anticipation reaches a fever pitch. The preseason game promises to be a thrilling clash between the Maple Leafs and the Sabres, a fitting reward for the dedication of fans in West Lorne and the surrounding communities. With the entire arena buzzing with excitement, the stage is set for a memorable night of hockey.

For the Toronto Maple Leafs, this heartwarming welcome in St. Thomas, Ontario, shows the profound impact they have on their fans and the communities they represent. It shows the enduring love affair between a city, its team, and the sport of hockey.