Dallas Stars center Matt Duchene confidently enters arenas with the iconic leather patch of renowned Detroit workwear brand Carhartt. In the NHL, where emphasis is typically placed on team insignias rather than individual styles, players seldom capture the attention of men's fashion publications for their pre-game attire.

However, Matt Duchene is achieving this in the most straightforward manner possible. Over the past few weeks, the Dallas Stars forward has been seen wearing an eye catching, sturdy and completely unique custom Carhartt suit to games.

The sleek two piece, featuring the iconic workwear brand's mustard brown shade, is adorned with a Carhatt path meticulously sewn onto its left patch pocket. Unsurprisingly, it has been garnering widespread attention on social media in recent weeks.

Matt Duchene got the inspiraton and the idea for the suit last season while playing for the Preds, seeking a way to circumvent the NHL mandated dress code requiring a jacket, tie and dress pants.

Although, Duchene initially sported the Carhartt suit to a Predators game last year, it failed to generate the social media frenzy it has sparked this time.

To clarify, Matt Duchene isn't sponsored by Carhatt; his admiration for the brand is sincere.

Fans are enthusiastically expressing their admiration for the suit, with comments covering a wide spectrum:

"Carhartt Suit? Buddy is going to work tonight!!"

"That suit is TOUGH"

"Skyrocketing up the best dressed in the league power rankings."

NHL Star Matt Duchenes' Remarkable Journey: From Draft Day to Gold Medals

Matt Duchene, born on January 16, 1991, in Haliburton, Ontario, Canada, currently holds the position of centre for the Dallas Stars in the NHL.

Duchene's NHL career includes being the third overall pick in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft by the Colorado Avalanche. During his tenure with the Nashville Predators, he set a franchise record for goals in a single season and became the first player in Predators history to achieve 40 goals.

In the 2010-11 season, Duchene made history as the youngest player (20 years, 10 days) in Avalanche history to reach 100 points in his NHL career. Simultaneously, he earned his first NHL All-Star Game appearance.

Duchene's impressive season, featuring 27 goals and 67 points, solidified his position as the youngest single-season scoring leader in Avalanche history, surpassing the iconic Joe Sakic at 20 years and 84 days.

Beyond his NHL triumphs; Duchene has played a significant role in the Canadian national team, securing a gold medal in the 2014 Winter Olympics.

On June 30, 2023, the Predators put Duchene on unconditional waivers with the intention of buying out the remaining three seasons of his contract. The very next day, on July 1, 2023, he officialy joined the Dallas Stars on a one-year contract valued at $3 million.