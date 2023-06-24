IN PHOTOS: Matvei Michkov's first stop in the U.S. is New York City

Matvei Michkov, the highly anticipated prospect of the upcoming NHL 2023 draft, recently shared a captivating photo on social media, marking his first stop in the United States.

The image captured Michkov in the vibrant streets of New York City, standing in front of a Flash movie billboard. Clad in a sleek black Philipp Plein t-shirt, complemented by stylish white jeans and shoes, Michkov exuded confidence and style as he embarked on this exciting new chapter.

Matvei Michkov's remarkable performance as the MVP at the 2021 U18 Men's Worlds, further fueled speculation about his involvement in the NHL 2023 draft. The photo hints at his potential activities and meetings with NHL teams during his time in the United States.

Coinciding with Michkov's visit, the highly anticipated 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft is just around the corner. Scheduled to take place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, the event sets the stage for talented prospects to join the professional hockey landscape. With the first round set for June 28 and subsequent rounds following on June 29, the draft will be a momentous occasion for hockey fans worldwide.

Michkov's photo captivates fans and intensifies their anticipation. One fan commented on his photo and asked,

"Hi, Matvei! You've always been better than Connor Bedard in international competition, do you think you deserve to be selected first in the 2023 draft?"

Matvei Michkov's first stop in the U.S. is New York City

How does Matvei Michkov stand out in this year's draft class?

Matvei Michkov stands out as the most intriguing player in this year's draft class, possessing a unique set of skills and attributes. Despite being slightly undersized, Michkov's playmaking abilities and exceptional passing skills set him apart.

He thrives on showcasing his dazzling skills to outshine his opponents, often leaving them embarrassed by his on-ice performances. While his skating ability is considered average, Michkov compensates with his extraordinary talent in other areas.

Due to the escalation of a global international conflict, he has had limited opportunities to compete in high-level international tournaments, making his evaluation more challenging. Nonetheless, the consensus opinion is that Michkov is the most talented Russian prospect since the legendary Alexander Ovechkin.

During his loan stint with HC Sochi, a team that lacked professional talent and finished last in the KHL, Michkov posted impressive numbers. While his nine goals and 20 points may not appear extraordinary at first glance, it's important to note that his point-per-game average of .67 is the highest among all draft-eligible players in KHL history.

