IN PHOTOS: Max Domi, Post Malone backstage after rapper's Toronto show

Max Domi, the newly-signed forward for the Toronto Maple Leafs, had an unforgettable night after attending Post Malone's concert at Toronto's Budweiser Stage on Thursday. The rapper, who was in town for a doubleheader performance, added a special touch to his show by wearing a blue Tie Domi Leafs jersey.

As it turned out, the tie-in with the Domi family didn't end there. After the concert, it was revealed that both Tie Domi and his son Max were present at the event. Max, who recently signed a contract with the Leafs, took to his personal Instagram story to share some highlights from the night.

He posted an Instagram story of Post Malone dancing on stage wearing his father's iconic No. 28 jersey and added a playful comment:

"Looks good on you."

The 28-year-old hockey player also shared a photo of himself with Post Malone backstage, expressing his gratitude for the invitation. Max wrote:

"What a show, Thanks for having us Posty!"

Here are the pictures from the backstage meeting:

Max Domi joins the Maple Leafs on a one-year contract

The Toronto Maple Leafs made a significant signing as they secured winger Max Domi for a one-year contract worth $3 million.

For Domi, the upcoming 2023-24 season will mark his ninth year in the league, and he will be representing his seventh team. Last season, he split his time between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Dallas Stars, achieving a total of 56 points (20 goals and 36 assists) along with 82 penalty minutes in 80 games.

On March 2, the Blackhawks traded Domi to the Stars. Having played 581 games, the 28-year-old Domi has accumulated an impressive record of 370 points (121 goals and 249 assists) since his debut with the Arizona Coyotes in 2015. He was initially selected as the 12th overall pick by the Coyotes in the 2013 NHL draft.

Notably, Max Domi comes from a hockey family, as his father, Tie Domi, is well-known for his time as an enforcer with the Maple Leafs and holds the franchise record for the most penalty minutes with 2,265.

In an interview with reporters, after his contract with the Leafs was officially announced, Max spoke passionately about his dream of winning a Stanley Cup and honoring his father's legacy in the process. He emphasized that winning the prestigious trophy would mean everything to him, especially considering his father's career didn't culminate in a Stanley Cup victory.

