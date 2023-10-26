IN PHOTOS: Max Domi reveals new "The Original Six" collection with Drake's OVO

Tie and Max Domi, the NHL's iconic father-son duo, recently became models and stepped into the realm of fashion by endorsing Drake's OVO brand's "Original Six" collection.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Domi and his father, Tie, who also played for the Leafs for 12 years, modeled and photographed for Drake's OVO brand as part of the NHL's ongoing "Original Six" collaboration.

The "Original Six" collection from OVO will be available on October 27 in both stores and online. For the collaboration, Max posed for photos wearing a Toronto Maple Leafs hoodie, while his father, Tie Domi, donned a New York Rangers varsity jacket along with the Leafs as well.

Notably, Tie Domi also shared a stint of three years with the Blue Shirts back in the 1990s.

How has Max Domi fared with the Toronto Maple Leafs?

On July 2, Domi was signed by the Toronto Maple Leafs as a free agent to a one-year, $3 million contract. In his Maple Leafs' stint, Domi has scored four points, thanks to as many assists in six games. He made his Leafs debut during the 6-5 shootout win over the Habs in the home opener.

Throughout his nine-year career, the 28-year-old winger has played for multiple teams. He was drafted 12th overall by the Phoenix Coyotes (now Arizona) in the 2013 draft. After staying for three years in Phoenix, Max Domi joined the Montreal Canadiens, where he played for two years.

He's also played for the Carolina Hurricanes, Chicago Blackhawks, and Dallas Stars. Overall, Domi has accumulated 374 points (121 goals, 253 assists) in 587 games.

Domi had his best season with the Canadiens in 2018-19. He notched up 72 points, 28 goals and 44 assists in 82 games that season. Domi and the Leafs will next play the Dallas Stars on Thursday, Oct.26. The game will start at 8 p.m. ET.