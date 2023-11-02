In Photos: Max Domi's hilariously adorable birthday wish for father & Maple Leafs legend Tie

In a heartwarming Instagram story that has since captured the hearts of hockey fans worldwide, Max Domi, the Toronto Maple Leafs' newest winger, shared a delightful Facetime moment with his father, Tie Domi. The occasion? Tie's birthday – and the father-son duo did not disappoint.

The story revealed a side of Tie Domi rarely seen during his legendary 16-season NHL career, known for his tough and tenacious play. With Max on the other end of the video call, Tie let loose, making hilarious and endearing faces, creating a memory that undoubtedly left a lasting smile on both faces.

Max Domi's Instagram Story

Max Domi's connection to the Maple Leafs runs deep. Born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, he grew up in Toronto, and his childhood dreams revolved around the Toronto Maple Leafs. Tie Domi, an enforcer and a fan favorite during his 12-year stint with the Leafs, made an indelible mark in franchise history as the all-time penalty minutes leader. Now, with Max joining the team on a one-year, $3 million contract, a new chapter in their family's Maple Leafs legacy begins.

As Max steps onto the ice in the blue and white uniform, he and Tie have joined the exclusive club of father-son duos in franchise history. It's a heartwarming story of a son following in his father's iconic footsteps, a testament to the enduring legacy of Tie Domi in the world of hockey. The fans, undoubtedly, are eagerly awaiting this new era in Maple Leafs history.

Max Domi and Estelle Philips rock '80s Halloween costumes in style

Max Domi and his girlfriend, Estelle Philips, wowed fans with their '80s-inspired Halloween costumes. In a video shared on Philips' Instagram, the Toronto Maple Leafs player and his partner grooved to Olivia Newton-John's "Physical" while flaunting their vibrant '80s attire.

Domi fully embraced the era, sporting a blonde mullet wig, pink headband, matching tights and wristbands, and a turquoise bodysuit all accented with oversized black wraparound sunglasses. Philips rocked a pink and blue tie-dye bodysuit, white cutoff nylon tights, a pink shrug cardigan, a white belt, and a pink headband, perfectly complementing Domi's look.

Their coordinated costumes received resounding applause from fans on social media, with comments like "epic," "best couples costume ever" and "brilliant." This dynamic couple has a knack for sharing memorable moments, as previously demonstrated when celebrating Philips' birthday at the Canadian National Exhibition, capturing their love for all to see. It's clear that Max Domi and Estelle Philips know how to have a good time, both on and off the ice.