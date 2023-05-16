IN PHOTOS: Mike Fisher and Carrie Underwood's youngest son Jacob fills adorable "All about my mom" list for Mother's Day

Carrie Underwood, wife of former NHL player Mike Fisher, marked Mother's Day in the most heartwarming way alongside her two cherished sons. Amidst the celebrations and tender displays of affection, it was the youngest of the family who stole the spotlight. Four-year-old Jacob, who orchestrated a delightful surprise, profoundly touched his mother's heart.

Eager to share her joy, Underwood took to her Instagram Stories to reveal the precious gift. Jacob gifted her an endearing "All About My Mom" list, lovingly crafted during his time at school.

The items listed on Jacob's thoughtful compilation revealed a keen understanding of his mother's likes and personality traits. Jacob accurately identified his mom's love for salads, a preference bolstered by Underwood's recent sharing of her homegrown vegetables from the garden.

Additionally, he highlighted his mother's prowess in "having fun, cooking, and finding things," which undoubtedly resonated with the multi-talented artist. The list further shed light on their shared activities, mentioning their enjoyment of painting and playing outside.

Yet, it was one particular entry on the list that caught Carrie Underwood's attention and sparked a playful response. Jacob ventured a guess at his mother's age, boldly proclaiming that she is 20 years old. With a lighthearted tone, the singer jokingly embraced the youthful estimation, despite having turned 40 this past March.

Jacob's Mother's Day gift truly painted a heartwarming picture of Carrie Underwood's family life. The simple yet profound statement at the conclusion of his list encapsulated the essence of their bond:

"I love my mom because she loves me."

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher, a former NHL player, have a fairy-tale love story that began in 2008. While Carrie was performing, they met backstage and were instantly attracted to each other.

Despite the challenges of living in different countries due to Mike's hockey career in Canada and Carrie's presence in the United States, they maintained a strong and loving long-distance relationship.

Their commitment to each other led to their engagement on December 20th, 2009. They quickly became a power couple, attending events and enjoying each other's company. They officially tied the knot on July 10th, 2010, marking another chapter of their fairy-tale journey. Since then, Carrie and Mike have been living happily together with their two sons, Isaiah and Jacob Bryan.

Their story, from their first meeting backstage to their marriage, is a true fairy-tale filled with love and happiness.

