IN PHOTOS: Mitch Marner and Morgan Rielly turn up to Buffalo to share their support for Bills 

Mitch Marner and Morgan Rielly, both Canadian professional ice hockey players and alternate captains for the Toronto Maple Leafs of the National Hockey League (NHL), made their presence felt at a recent Bills game.

Two prominent figures from the world of ice hockey crossed the border to show their support for the Buffalo Bills, the professional American football team based in the Buffalo-Niagara Falls metropolitan area.

The Buffalo Bills, known for their passionate fan base, took to their Instagram account to share the exciting news. Their post featured a photo of Marner and Rielly, with the caption,

"Some friends from the North at today’s game! 🇨🇦"

The gesture of attending a Bills game shows the strong bond between Canadian and American sports fans.

The Buffalo Bills have a devoted following on both sides of the border, and their games often draw fans from Canada who come to experience the excitement of NFL football.

A look at Mitch Marner's NHL career

Mitch Marner, the highly skilled forward playing for the Toronto Maple Leafs, has rapidly emerged as a rising sensation in the NHL. He was chosen as the fourth overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft and has even embraced comparisons to the Maple Leafs legend Doug Gilmour, adopting Gilmour's iconic number 93 during his tenure with the London Knights in the Ontario Hockey League.

However, it was in the 2018-19 season when Mitch Marner truly came into his own. He achieved career-best statistics in goals, assists, and total points, establishing himself as a formidable presence in the league.

Despite dealing with an ankle injury during the 2019-20 season, Marner's exceptional performance earned him a spot in the NHL All-Star Game, further solidifying his reputation.

The 2021-22 season witnessed Mitch Marner reaching unprecedented heights while playing alongside linemates Auston Matthews and Michael Bunting. Their remarkable chemistry and individual skills propelled the Maple Leafs to record-breaking victories and points, with Marner himself contributing an impressive 97 points.

Through his remarkable accomplishments and consistent improvement, Mitch Marner has firmly entrenched himself as one of the brightest stars in the NHL. In February 2022, he became the second player from his draft class to reach the 400-point milestone, following Connor McDavid.

Additionally, in December 2022, he set a Maple Leafs record with a 19-game point streak, underscoring his unwavering consistency and profound impact on the team.