Toronto Maple Leafs star forward Mitch Marner and his long-time partner Stephanie LaChance sealed their love in a heartwarming wedding ceremony.

After a remarkable journey together, the couple exchanged vows, and LaChance was thrilled to flaunt her stunning diamond ring.

The love story between Marner and LaChance began back in 2015 when they met at a high school basketball game, and since then, their bond has grown stronger.

The 26-year-old athlete, known for his exceptional skills on the ice, found time amidst his busy schedule to focus on wedding preparations, with much of his attention devoted to inviting teammates.

The ceremony was a star-studded affair, graced by Marner's past and present Maple Leafs teammates. Among the guests were his former mates - Matt Martin, Tyler Bozak, Jake Gardiner, James van Riemsdyk, Nazem Kadri, Connor Brown and Connor Carrick. Present teammates, including Auston Matthews and Morgan Rielly, also joined in the celebration.

LaChance's radiant smile and her magnificent diamond ring stole the show, capturing the essence of their joyous union. As they embark on a new journey together, the couple will count on the support and well-wishes of their loved ones.

Congratulations to Mitch Marner and Stephanie LaChance on their beautiful wedding. May their love continue to shine bright, both on and off the ice.

Mitch Marner brings fun and laughter to weddings

Mitch Marner is not only known for his skills on the ice but also for his lighthearted and fun-loving nature off the rink. Recently, he made headlines for his unconventional and entertaining tradition of going "tarps off" at weddings.

For those unfamiliar with the lingo, "tarps off" refers to the act of taking off one's shirt. It seems that Marner has taken it upon himself to bring a touch of his playful personality to the weddings he attends.

This quirky tradition has become a favorite among his friends, teammates and fans, who eagerly anticipate the moment when Marner bares his chest on the dance floor.

The practice of going "tarps off" is not just limited to his own wedding, as Marner has been spotted doing it at weddings of friends and former teammates, too. The social media is abuzz with photos and videos of these moments, showcasing the camaraderie and joviality he brings to special occasions.

Despite his on-ice seriousness and dedication to the sport, the fun-loving side of Mitch Marner has endeared him to fans and teammates. It's a refreshing reminder that even professional athletes can enjoy lighthearted moments and create cherished memories off the ice.