IN PHOTOS: MLB's Miami Marlins rep Florida Panthers jersey ahead of Game 1 against Hurricanes

The Florida Panthers' remarkable playoff run has captured the hearts of South Florida sports fans, and they have found support from an unexpected source – their MLB counterparts, the Miami Marlins.

As the Panthers gear up for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final, the Marlins showed their solidarity by donning Panthers jerseys. They wore Eastern Conference Final T-shirts as they walked into their own game on Thursday.

The sight of Marlins players proudly wearing Panthers gear must've boosted the Panthers' confidence. Some players wore full Panthers jerseys, while others sported Eastern Conference Final T-shirts, all aimed at rallying behind their fellow team from the region.

The Florida Panthers, appreciative of the Marlins' gesture, acknowledged the support from their baseball counterparts. As the Marlins are off to a decent start to their season, they took the time to show their unity for the Panthers' quest for the Stanley Cup.

The Panthers' playoff journey has been nothing short of historic. Riding the wave of the underdog, they have defied the odds throughout the postseason, becoming just the fifth team since 1943-44 to win more than one series as the lowest-seeded team in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

South Florida is currently basking in a sports frenzy, with both the Panthers and the Miami Heat in their respective conference finals. The simultaneous success of these two teams has generated immense excitement and pride in the region, giving fans plenty to cheer about.

As the Panthers embark on the Eastern Conference Final, the support from the Marlins adds an extra layer of motivation and inspiration for the team. Following a triumphant 3-2 win on the road against the Toronto Maple Leafs on May 12, the Florida Panthers are filled with confidence and momentum.

This impressive victory showcased their unwavering determination and knack for performing exceptionally well in high-pressure situations. As they gear up for their next game, set to be held at PNC Arena, fans can anticipate an exciting and intense showdown against the Hurricanes.

The Eastern Conference Final promises to be an intense battle, and the Panthers can take solace in knowing they have the backing of their fellow athletes.

As the puck drops for Game 1, South Florida will be united in its support for the Florida Panthers. Eager to witness their pursuit of glory and celebrate the success that both the Panthers and the Marlins bring to the region.

