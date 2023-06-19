IN PHOTOS: Montreal Canadiens' Jake Evans proposes to girlfriend Emily Flat

Love and hockey came together in a heartwarming moment as Montreal Canadiens forward Jake Evans proposed to his girlfriend Emily Flat. The romantic scene unfolded by a picturesque lake, where a cozy atmosphere was carefully set up, creating the perfect ambiance for a life-changing question.

In a delightful twist, the cherished moment was shared with the world when Jake Evans revealed the photograph capturing the proposal on his Instagram story. The image captured Evans on one knee. His genuine love and excitement radiated from his smile. The beautiful lake provided a serene backdrop, adding an extra touch of tranquility to the magical scene.

The couple's joy was evident in the shared photograph. It captured the precise instant when Evans asked Flat to spend the rest of her life with him. The overwhelming happiness radiated from both of their smiles, symbolizing the beginning of a beautiful new chapter.

The proposal showcased his commitment to the game and his devotion to the person who holds his heart. Jake Evans' proposal to Emily Flat will forever remain a cherished memory for the couple.

Jake Evans: Skating Towards Success

Jake Evans' journey from being a seventh-round pick in 2014 to becoming a rising star in the NHL is a testament to his unwavering determination and undeniable talent. Despite the initial setback, Evans embarked on an impressive college career at the University of Notre Dame. He continued to elevate his game and solidified his place as a reliable player on the ice.

Hailing from Toronto, Ontario, Evans showed a lot of potential early in his hockey career. He impressed while playing for St. Michael's in the Ontario Junior A Hockey League. His success caught the attention of the Montreal Canadiens, who selected him in the 2014 NHL Draft. Following the draft, Evans made his way to Notre Dame, where he flourished over the course of four seasons.

As a captain during his senior season, Evans showcased exceptional leadership skills. He was recognized for his outstanding contributions by being named to the First Team All-Big Ten. He signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Montreal Canadiens in April 2018.

Evans' professional career began with the Laval Rocket in the AHL. Displaying his offensive prowess, he tallied 45 points in his rookie AHL season. His consistent performance earned him a call-up to the Canadiens. He made his NHL on February 6, 2019 against the Anaheim Ducks.

Evans wasted no time in making his mark, scoring his first NHL goal just two games later against the Arizona Coyotes on February 10. Since then, he has continued to develop his game at the highest level, demonstrating his versatility as a playmaker and goal scorer. His commitment to excellence is evident in his statistics. He has recorded 20 goals and 44 assists in 186 NHL games.

