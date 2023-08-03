IN PHOTOS: Montreal Canadiens stars Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield check out their strokes in The Bahamas

The offseason provides NHL players with an opportunity to unwind and engage in leisure activities, and for Montreal Canadiens' rising stars Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield, that meant hitting the golf course together.

The Canadiens' dynamic duo recently treated fans to glimpses of their golfing adventure at the Ocean Club Golf Course in Paradise Island in The Bahamas. The duo shared stunning pictures on their respective Instagram accounts.

The picturesque golf course, set against the backdrop of the serene ocean and lush greenery, provided the perfect setting for Suzuki and Caufield to enjoy a day of golfing. Tagged on their Instagram stories, the Ocean Club Golf Course seemed like a golfer's paradise, surrounded by swaying palm trees, inviting blue waters, and skies adorned with soft Stratus clouds on a sunny day.

The photos of Suzuki and Caufield taking swings with enthusiasm and skills showcased the duo's camaraderie and love for the sport. The images not only highlighted their golfing niche but also offered fans a glimpse of their off-ice bond, further strengthening the connection between the players and their loyal supporters.

In one photo, Suzuki and Caufield were seen side by side, their golf clubs in hand. The vibrant green of the golf course seamlessly blended with the natural beauty of the surroundings, creating a captivating color contrast that was a visual delight.

Another photo showcased the players in action as Caufield looked prepared to take his shot. The joy and relaxation on their faces spoke volumes about their enjoyment of the day, away from the intensity of the hockey rink.

Montreal Canadiens stars Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield in Bahamas

Previously, Montreal Canadiens stars Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield were seen vacationing in Nassau, Bahamas. The talented duo, renowned for their hockey skills, opted for relaxation, exchanging their hockey gear for swimsuits. They embraced the beauty of the sunlit beaches and pristine blue waters, unwinding and recharging during their well-deserved getaway.

Suzuki and Caufield have quickly become fan favorites with their exceptional performances on the ice and their evident chemistry as teammates. For now, the images of them golfing will entertain Canadiens fans, adding to the excitement for the upcoming NHL season.