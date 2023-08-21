IN PHOTOS: Multiple Canadiens stars spotted at LASSO Montreal country music festival

This weekend, the Montreal Canadiens embraced the rhythm of country music as Montreal played host to the much-anticipated LASSO festival. The event provided a platform for country music aficionados to gather and immerse themselves in the melodies of celebrated artists such as Kane Brown and Chris Stapleton, who stood as the festival's headliners.

Amidst the festivities, a contingent of Montreal NHL players made their presence felt. The festival attracted the likes of Nick Suzuki, Josh Anderson, Kaiden Guhle, Juraj Slafkovsky, Arber Xhekaj, his brother Florian and the team's beloved mascot, Yippee! As summer inches towards its end in Quebec, the festive season continues to flourish, exemplified by the lively LASSO festival that brought together country music enthusiasts from all walks of life.

The personalized jerseys with "LASSO" on the back, gifted to country music luminaries Kane Brown and Dean Brody by the Montreal skaters, shows the intertwining of sports and music.

Country music holds a special place within the hearts of the Canadiens' locker room; evident in the recurring attendance of players at the LASSO festival.

The camaraderie among the players was palpable as they enjoyed the festival together.

Canadiens training camp loom on the horizon

As the summer winds down and training camp loom on the horizon, the players at the festival are well aware of the impending grind that comes with a new NHL season. However, their participation in the LASSO festival shows that they recognize the importance of taking a breather and fostering connections beyond the ice.

The LASSO Montreal Country Music Festival served as a harmonious gathering of diverse passions, music and sports, as evidenced by the presence of Montreal Canadiens players among the festival-goers.

As the players return to the rink and embark on a new NHL season, the memories of the festival will likely linger, nurturing a sense of cohesion.