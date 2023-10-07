IN PHOTOS: Multiple Maple Leafs stars including Auston Matthew, Mitch Marner attend Drake concert

Toronto's vibrant music scene collided with the world of hockey as multiple Toronto Maple Leafs stars, including Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and William Nylander, made a memorable appearance at a Drake concert. The electrifying event not only showcased the Maple Leafs players' enthusiasm for music but also showed their friendship away from the ice.

In a series of captivating photos that were shared on Instagram, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and William Nylander were seen enjoying the company of fellow concertgoers, making the most of their night out on the town. Their presence at the concert added to the star-studded ambiance of the evening.

Auston Matthews and others

The concert crowd

These hockey stars were not playing in the Toronto Maple Leafs' preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings. While fans might have missed seeing them on the ice, the trio seized the opportunity to unwind and soak up the musical talents of the one and only Drake.

Drake has long been a major influence in contemporary popular music. He is credited with popularizing singing and R&B sensibilities in hip-hop, earning recognition for his music.

Maple Leafs star Tie Domi was also present

Tie Domi, a beloved figure in Maple Leafs history in the NHL, was also spotted in the company of the team's current stars. Domi's presence added a touch of nostalgia and unity to the evening, bridging the gap between past and present generations of Maple Leafs players.

Tie Domi didn't just enjoy the concert, he also shared a video from the event, featuring none other than Drake himself. In the video, Domi can be seen walking out with Drake, and he captioned it with a heartfelt message:

"Was honored to walk out with Drake. ‘For All the Dogs.’"

This collaboration between a hockey legend and a music icon provided a unique moment that fans won't soon forget.

The concert took place right in the heart of Toronto, Drake's hometown, where he continues to be a celebrated figure. Despite his global success, Drake has always maintained strong ties to his roots and frequently returns to Toronto for special events like this one.

It's worth noting that the concert had its share of surprises, as 21 Savage was initially expected to perform alongside Drake. However, he was unable to attend and was replaced by Lil Baby. Despite this last-minute change, the concert undoubtedly delivered an unforgettable experience for all in attendance.

