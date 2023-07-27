IN PHOTOS: Multiple NHL stars spotted as Pavel Zacha marries his long-time girlfriend in France

Love and joy filled the air as NHL star Pavel Zacha, a prominent Czech ice hockey player currently playing for the Boston Bruins, celebrated a momentous occasion. Pavel Zacha recently exchanged vows with his long-time girlfriend, Gaby Ghosn (According to Player's Wiki), in a beautiful ceremony held in France.

Born on April 6, 1997, Pavel Zacha has risen to prominence in ice hockey, leaving an impression with his outstanding skills and on-ice performances. The New Jersey Devils selected him as the sixth overall pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

As news of the wedding surfaced, fans and well-wishers congratulated the happy couple on their special day. Jasper Bratt's girlfriend, Nicole Laud, shared glimpses of the picturesque wedding on her Instagram story, giving fans a peek into the ceremony.

Glimpses from the wedding

In one of the photos, Pavel Zacha and his partner are seen standing together at the altar of a charming church, surrounded by loved ones and friends. The couple shared their vows in the presence of a pastor. Pavel looked dashing in a black two-piece suit, while his wife looked radiant in her bridal gown, a mixture of elegance and beauty.

A moment of celebration and happiness was captured in another picture, showing Pavel and his newlywed wife sharing their first dance as husband and wife. The couple's love and joy were evident as they moved gracefully across the dance floor, making memories they'll cherish forever.

Adding to the event's charm, Pavel Zacha was also joined by his NHL friends, Jesper Bratt and Nico Hischier. They were photographed together, proof of their camaraderie both on and off the ice.

As Pavel Zacha embarks on this new chapter with his beloved wife, fans wished the couple a lifetime of happiness, love, and success.

NHL Stadium Series games in February 2024

The NHL is gearing up to revive the excitement of outdoor hockey by organizing two Stadium Series games in February 2024. According to a report by David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the league has scheduled back-to-back games to be held at MetLife Stadium. The games will feature four fierce rivals: the New Jersey Devils, Philadelphia Flyers, New York Islanders, and New York Rangers.

MetLife Stadium, located in East Rutherford, New Jersey, is no stranger to hosting major sporting events, including the Super Bowl and other prestigious games. The upcoming outdoor hockey games promise to be a thrilling and unforgettable experience for fans as the league rekindles the tradition of playing on open-air ice.