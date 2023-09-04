IN PHOTOS: Multiple NHL stars including likes of TJ Oshie, John Carlson spotted at Morgan Wallen concert

Several NHL stars, including popular players TJ Oshie and John Carlson, were recently seen attending a Morgan Wallen concert. The event made headlines after Lauren Oshie, TJ Oshie's wife, shared a series of captivating photos on her Instagram account, showcasing the group enjoying the music and each other's company.

In these snapshots, the group of hockey players looked like they were having a blast, blending in seamlessly with the concert's energetic atmosphere.

Lauren Oshie, known for her keen sense of style, stood out in a white dress, a white hat, and brown casual boots. Her choice of attire exuded a charming blend of comfort, perfectly in tune with the concert's laid-back vibes. TJ Oshie did not disappoint with his attire either. He donned a striking red shirt paired with black jeans, dark brown boots, and a black hat.

The Morgan Wallen concert provided an opportunity for League players to unwind and enjoy some well-deserved leisure time away from the rink. The sighting of multiple NHL stars at the concert, with TJ Oshie and John Carlson at the forefront, generated buzz both within the hockey community and among music enthusiasts.

NHL looks to make major decision on new destinations for Global Series

The NHL is preparing to expand its global presence significantly by introducing teams to the Southern Hemisphere for the first time in September. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly has disclosed that aside from the event in Melbourne, Australia, the League is exploring the possibility of hosting preseason games in other unique international cities in the upcoming seasons.

Daly emphasized the importance of creativity and innovation in making business decisions for the League.

The League has already taken substantial steps to increase its global footprint, with regular-season games held in various European cities since 2007, including Stockholm, Gothenburg (Sweden), Prague (Czech Republic), Helsinki, Tampere (Finland), Berlin (Germany), and London (England).

In a groundbreaking development, the 2023 NHL Global Series will feature the Minnesota Wild, Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators, and Detroit Red Wings playing two regular-season games each at Avicii Arena in Stockholm. This marks the first time the NHL has brought four teams overseas for regular-season games, underscoring the League's dedication to international expansion.

Daly mentioned the evolution of the League's approach, shifting from exhibition games to regular-season games played overseas as the league's popularity has grown. He emphasized the need for adaptability and adjusting strategies to meet demand while continuing to grow the League's brand.