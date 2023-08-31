IN PHOTOS: Multiple Tampa Bay Lightning stars attend Buccaneers practice

In a show of camaraderie between Tampa Bay's sports giants, several prominent members of the Tampa Bay Lightning recently paid a friendly visit to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during their practice session at the AdventHealth Training Center.

The convergence of talent from both the NHL and NFL was a sight to behold, as Lightning stars Victor Hedman, Anthony Cirelli, Steven Stamkos, Haydn Fleury, Brandon Hagel, Nick Paul and Michael Eyssimont were seen with Buccaneers star wide receiver Mike Evans.

Expand Tweet

The scene was a testament to the strong sports community that thrives in Tampa Bay, with the Lightning players engaging in light-hearted conversations with their Buccaneers counterparts. General manager Jason Licht was also present at the meeting between the two franchises.

The Lightning stars observed the Buccaneers' practice drills. The cross-sport interaction showcased the mutual respect and admiration these athletes hold for one another's accomplishments.

The joint practice session not only brought together the best of two sports but also served as a reminder of the fervent support that Tampa Bay fans offer to their teams.

In a city that has witnessed championship successes in both hockey and football, this cross-sport collaboration serves as a reminder of the power of teamwork and community in Tampa Bay's sports scene.

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield ignites Tampa Bay Lightning fans ahead of Game 4 thriller

The Lightning and the Buccaneers have amassed three championships collectively since 2020. The excitement in Tampa Bay reached new heights when the Buccaneers' recently acquired starting quarterback, Baker Mayfield, exuberantly embraced the local NHL team.

Expand Tweet

In April, a Twitter video from the Lightning showed Mayfield proudly donning a custom Lightning jersey with his name and rallying the fan base before the pivotal Eastern Conference first-round clash against the Toronto Maple Leafs. With infectious enthusiasm, Mayfield urged:

"Let's get up, let's get loud."

Fans reciprocated the affection, sensing his genuine love for the local team. The ambiance at Amalie Arena surged with electric anticipation for the decisive Game 4. With Mayfield's spirited encouragement, Tampa Bay Lightning supporters may have found an extra surge of motivation.