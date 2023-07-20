In Photos: NASCAR driver Daniel Suarez set to debut Florida Panthers paint-scheme car at upcoming race 

On his SRX debut, NASCAR Cup driver Daniel Suarez will race in Florida Panthers colors. Suarez will race down the Stafford Speedway track with a customized racecar inspired by the Panthers' logo on his race car on Thursday.

Suarez's race car is themed in red and black, with a large Panthers logo on the hood and "Florida Panthers" written on each side and at the back.

One of the reasons Suarez may have chosen the 2023 Stanley Cup runner-up theme for his car as he makes his SRX debut is to follow in the footsteps of the Panthers' underdog story of reaching the Cup final this year.

Whatever the reason, his car looks incredible in that theme. Meanwhile, the Panthers were impressed by Suarez's car theme and gave his team a thumbs up on Twitter.

Florida Panthers sign Niko Mikkola to three-year contract

Last season, the Panthers went on an incredible run to the Stanley Cup final. They came close to winning their first Stanley Cup but were beaten by the Vegas Golden Knights.

The team recognized the need for a stronger blue line and signed Niko Mikkola to a three-year, $7.5 million contract. Mikkola is well-known for his defensive prowess, which he demonstrated with the Rangers and Blues.

The 27-year-old was the No. 127 overall pick for the St. Louis Blues in the 2015 NHL draft. After spending four seasons with the Blues, Milkola and Vladimir Tarasenko were traded to the New York Rangers in Feb. 2023.

Mikkola has played in 170 games accumulating 23 points (five goals and 18 assists) with a minus-8 rating. Mikkola's arrival will offer immediate defensive stability for the Florida Panthers. Known for his shutdown abilities, he excels in limiting opposing forwards' chances and disrupting their offensive plays.

With Mikkola on the ice, Panthers fans can expect a heightened sense of security and more organized defensive unit, reducing the number of high-quality scoring opportunities for their opponents.

