IN PHOTOS: NHL players hanging out at Jets' Brenden and Emma Dillion's public wedding

Over the weekend, NHL's Washington Capitals players had a double reason to celebrate. Not only were they rejoicing over Tom Wilson's seven-year contract extension, but they also came together to attend teammate Brenden Dillon's wedding in scenic Aspen, Colorado.

The Rockies provided a breathtaking backdrop for this joyous occasion, and a handful of Caps teammates flew out to be a part of the special day.

Amongst the Capitals stars on the guest list were Wilson, TJ Oshie, Nic Dowd, Nick Jensen, and Trevor van Riemsdyk, who all made the trip to Aspen to support their teammate and friend. Their camaraderie and friendship were evident as they gathered for this significant event.

Jenner Jensen and Paige Dowd, the wives of NHL players Nick Jensen and Nic Dowd, respectively, shared snapshots from the event on social media. The players were joined by their partners, and in subsequent photos, they could be seen posing together, capturing the joy and happiness of the day.

What made this wedding particularly unique was that it marked the second ceremony for the Dillons. In November 2020, during the height of the pandemic, Brenden Dillon and his spouse had a private wedding in Vancouver.

However, the couple wanted to share their joy with their close friends and teammates, which led them to host a public wedding in Aspen. The decision to have a second ceremony allowed them to recreate the wedding memories with their fellow Capitals players. After the celebrations, they took to social media to share their experiences with fans.

Tom Wilson's NHL contract worth $45.5 million with Washington Capitals

Tom Wilson has committed his long-term future to the Washington Capitals by signing a lucrative contract extension. The new deal, valued at $45.5 million over seven years, ensures that the homegrown power forward will likely remain with the team for the entirety of his NHL career.

By securing this extension, Wilson avoids hitting free agency next summer and solidifies his position with the Capitals until the 2030-2031 season. The contract carries an annual salary cap hit of $6.5 million starting from the 2024-2025 season, reflecting the team's confidence in his abilities and value to the organization.