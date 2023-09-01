IN PHOTOS: Nicolas Hague's 100-year-old grandma drinks out of Stanley Cup to celebrate Golden Knights' success

It's a tradition like no other in the world of sports, the victorious team's players each get one day with the Stanley Cup, and this time, it was Nicolas Hague's turn.

Hague decided to make the day truly special by sharing the iconic trophy with someone who holds a special place in his heart, his 100-year-old grandma.

The Stanley Cup is the most coveted prize in professional ice hockey and has a rich history of its own. For decades, it has not only been a symbol of championship glory, but also a vessel of celebration and a marker of personal triumphs.

Philip Pritchard, known as the Hockey Hall of Fame's Keeper of the Cup, has been instrumental in documenting these heartwarming moments. He recently shared a touching picture on his official Twitter account, capturing the essence of what makes the Stanley Cup so special.

In the photo, Hague's grandmother can be seen seated in her wheelchair, donning stylish black sunglasses and a large gold chain around her neck, exuding an air of effortless coolness.

But what makes this image truly remarkable is that she's sipping from the Stanley Cup through a straw, creating a poignant moment of connection between generations.

The caption accompanying the photo reads:

"When your Grandma is 100, she deserves to have a drink out of the #StanleyCup, especially when her Grandson is a #StanleyCup champion @GoldenKnights @NHL @HockeyHallFame."

Expand Tweet

In the heartwarming image, the player can be seen assisting his grandmother as she enjoys a drink from the storied cup, making this experience all the more special for both of them.

More on Nicolas Hague and Stanley cup win

Nicolas Hague, a talented Canadian ice hockey defenseman, plays for the Vegas Golden Knights in the NHL. He was selected 34th overall by the Golden Knights in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, and recently achieved the pinnacle of the sport by winning the Stanley Cup.

In a previous conversation with CBS, Hague shared his perspective on winning the Stanley cup and how unbelievable it is for him. Vegas Golden Knights defenceman, Nicolas Hague told CBC:

"Sometimes I don't believe it. I kind of have to sit there and be like, 'Wow, we really did do that.' "

Hague, aged 24, and his fellow players secured victory in the NHL final against Florida in June, winning the series with a dominant performance and allowing the Panthers only one victory.

This triumph marked the inaugural Stanley Cup win for Vegas, joining NHL as an expansion team in the 2017-2018 season.