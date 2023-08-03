IN PHOTOS: Oilers' Evander Kane shares adorable birthday moments with girlfriend Mara Teigen and kids

Oilers forward Evander Kane celebrated a heartwarming and adorable birthday surrounded by his loved ones. Sharing these precious moments on social media, Kane's girlfriend, Mara Teigen, posted a heartfelt tribute to the hockey star, expressing their love and admiration.

In an Instagram post, Mara Teigen shared a sweet snapshot of Kane, writing:

"Happy Birthday to this man Our rock, our best friend, and our favorite person. We are so lucky and love you so much."

The affectionate message showcased the strong bond between Kane and Teigen, emphasizing their unwavering support for each other.

The joyous celebration continued with an endearing cake adorned with the words "Happy Birthday Daddy" from his children. This touching gesture from his kids highlighted the importance of family in Kane's life and reinforced the special connection he shares with his little ones.

The image of Kane celebrating alongside his kids portrays a side of the ice hockey star that fans rarely get to see – a loving and devoted father. It reminds us that behind the fierce and competitive player on the ice, there lies a compassionate and caring individual who cherishes his role as a parent.

This heartwarming glimpse into Evander Kane's personal life reminds us that even professional athletes have a softer side. It is evident that the support and love from his family play a crucial role in motivating him both on and off the ice.

As Kane continues to shine in his career with the Oilers, his fans can take comfort in knowing that he has a loving partner and adorable kids standing firmly by his side. These cherished birthday moments capture the essence of family, love and happiness, and serve as a reminder that amid the intense world of sports, there are precious moments worth cherishing.

Evander Kane and Mara Teigen welcome baby boy Hendrix

Evander Kane and his girlfriend, Mara Teigen, are overjoyed as they celebrate one month since welcoming their adorable baby boy, Hendrix. Mara shared the heartwarming news on Instagram, posting sweet snapshots of Hendrix with his proud father, Evander Kane. The couple, who have been together for some time, have been open about their relationship, attending events and sharing glimpses of their life on social media.

Despite past controversies surrounding Kane's relationships, the birth of baby Hendrix has brought even more love to their family, further strengthening their bond. With Kane now a proud father of three, including Kensington from his previous marriage, their lives are filled with joy and happiness.