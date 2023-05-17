IN PHOTOS: Ottawa Senators' Thomas Chabot proposes to girlfriend Marion lake-side

Ottawa Senators' star defenceman, Thomas Chabot, recently surprised his girlfriend, Marion Pandreau, with a dreamy engagement by the lake.

The couple, who have been together for a few years, had kept their love story under wraps. However, Chabot's social media posts about Pandreau have often hinted at their blossoming relationship.

Thomas Chabot took to Instagram to share a significant milestone in their relationship. He posted a captivating picture, accompanied by a heartwarming caption:

"Cheers to new beginnings."

The photograph captures the couple at a stunning lakeside, where Chabot chose to propose to Marion. The picturesque backdrop adds an element of enchantment to their engagement, making it a truly dreamy moment.

Since 2018, Chabot has been sharing pictures of Marion on his social media platforms, showcasing their love and affection for one another. The posts have allowed fans to witness their journey together, as they made memories and encountered exciting experiences.

While Chabot has been open about their relationship on social media, Marion has maintained a more private presence, with her personal Instagram account remaining undisclosed.

Ryan Reynolds and his consortium withdraw from their attempt to purchase the Ottawa Senators NHL team

In a surprising turn of events, actor Ryan Reynolds, Christopher Bratty, and the Remington Group have announced their withdrawal from the bidding process to acquire the Ottawa Senators, an NHL franchise. The decision came after Reynolds' group's request for an exclusive negotiating window was turned down by the National Capital Commission and the city of Ottawa, according to reports from the Ottawa Sun.

Reynolds and his consortium had sought a 30-day exclusive window to engage in discussions with the relevant authorities regarding plans for a new arena for the Ottawa Senators. However, the denial of this request reportedly left Reynolds frustrated with the overall process. This led to their decision to remove themselves from the running to purchase the team.

The Ottawa Sun indicated that the rejection of exclusive negotiating rights was due to the involvement of at least six other groups in the bidding process. Reynolds and his group were interested in making an alleged $1 billion offer for the Ottawa Senators, potentially surpassing other bids. However, they were not granted the exclusive opportunity they had sought.

The Remington Group, one of the parties involved in the consortium, expressed their disappointment. They believed that they were "negotiating against themselves" in the absence of an exclusive negotiating window. The setback ultimately prompted Reynolds, a Canadian native who spent part of his childhood near Ottawa, to abandon his aspirations of purchasing the team.

